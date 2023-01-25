TCL ION X Android smartphone comes to Metro by T-Mobile tomorrow

A new TCL smartphone will be hitting prepaid carrier Metro by T-Mobile tomorrow (January 26). Called "ION X," this Android 12 phone will cost only $119 for new customers. While that is an affordable price, the specifications aren't exactly exciting.

The TCL ION X is powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor and comes equipped with a meager 3GB of RAM. Onboard storage is still not disclosed. The phone features an edge-to-edge 6-inch display with a rather pathetic 1600×900 resolution. You get a 5MP front camera (with face unlock), a 13MP rear camera, and a respectable 3000mAh battery.

If you want to purchase the TCL ION X, the smartphone should be available here tomorrow.