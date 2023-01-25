TCL ION X Android smartphone comes to Metro by T-Mobile tomorrow

No Comments

A new TCL smartphone will be hitting prepaid carrier Metro by T-Mobile tomorrow (January 26). Called "ION X," this Android 12 phone will cost only $119 for new customers. While that is an affordable price, the specifications aren't exactly exciting.

The TCL ION X is powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor and comes equipped with a meager 3GB of RAM. Onboard storage is still not disclosed. The phone features an edge-to-edge 6-inch display with a rather pathetic 1600×900 resolution. You get a 5MP front camera (with face unlock), a 13MP rear camera, and a respectable 3000mAh battery.

Advertisement

If you want to purchase the TCL ION X, the smartphone should be available here tomorrow.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

TCL ION X Android smartphone comes to Metro by T-Mobile tomorrow

'Data-fication' set to drive transformation in transport and logistics in 2023

Keep the faith with fax

Quality and security suffer in the push for digital transformation

Get 'Uncommon Accountability: A Radical New Approach to Greater Success and Fulfillment' ($25.00 value) FREE for a limited time

How does SASE simplify and strengthen cloud security?

Lookout launches unified security for endpoints and cloud

Most Commented Stories

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

17 Comments

Netflix will start cracking down on passwords sharing in the coming weeks

12 Comments

Microsoft is using the KB5021751 update to see if you have an unsupported version of Office installed

10 Comments

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

9 Comments

Twitter officially bans all third-party clients, forcing people to use its own apps

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.