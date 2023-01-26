A world without cookies is still an advertising world

No Comments

Third-party tracking using cookies is coming to an end. While the death of cookies has been delayed several times already, there is no doubt that cookies won’t play a role anymore in the future when it comes to advertising.

Google, being an advertising company, needs to get it right though, as most of the organization’s revenue depends on advertising. Good news for Google is that it owns Chrome, which more or less determines through an update when cookies are no longer usable.

Google and other advertising and marketing companies work on several systems to replace cookies.

Advertisement

A prominent example is Google’s attempt, or better attempts, to push its ideas into the market. Broken down, Google plans to move away from individual user tracking to group tracking. Chrome plays an important role here, as interest groups are determined by the web browser.

That is a step up from letting advertisers and ad-tech organizations define what interests a particular user has. It also means less data exposing.

The main downside to this is control. The organization that controls the browser controls advertising, which suits Google just fine but has other advertising companies up in arms.

Replacements for third-party cookies may also attempt to stay very close to individual user tracking, albeit with more privacy sprinkled on top to appease privacy-rights groups and users alike.

One of the dominant ideas here is to replace third-party cookies with encrypted email-based IDs. As Digiday points out in an August 2022 article, the main issue here is not security or privacy, but getting user consent.

Publishers would need to get their users onboard with the system, and most might not have the means to convince a large part of the userbase to do that.

Another approach moves the data gathering to the first party. While third-parties may no longer receive data about user visits directly, they may receive the information from the site’s the user visits.

All in all, it is not clear right now how.

Photo Credit: Mincemeat/Shutterstock

'A world without cookies is still an advertising world' first appeared in Weekly Tech Insights, a free weekly newsletter that you can sign up to here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

UTM 4.1 lets you install Windows 11 on any M1, M2 or Intel Mac -- for free!

A world without cookies is still an advertising world

Get 'Beginning Programming with Java For Dummies, 6th Edition' (worth $18) FREE for a limited time

CIO role gains in importance as economic hardship bites

Island integrates ChatGPT into its enterprise browser

Ransomware groups rebrand and claim more victims

Cybersecurity is a key first step in digital transformation

Most Commented Stories

You have just one more week to buy the Windows 10 download from Microsoft

19 Comments

Netflix will start cracking down on passwords sharing in the coming weeks

12 Comments

Microsoft is using the KB5021751 update to see if you have an unsupported version of Office installed

10 Comments

Windows 11 development: Chaos is the name of the game

9 Comments

Twitter officially bans all third-party clients, forcing people to use its own apps

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.