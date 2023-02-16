2023 Call for Code focuses on sustainability

Call for Code creator, David Clark Cause, founding partner IBM, charitable partner United Nations Human Rights, and program affiliate the Linux Foundation are launching the 2023 Call for Code program to encourage the development of AI-powered technology projects that address sustainability issues.

This year's Call for Code will challenge global developers, students, and startups to build and contribute to solutions that help accelerate sustainability by improving resource management, reducing pollution and protecting biodiversity.

"Call for Code offers developers a hands-on opportunity to build new skills and put their problem-solving superpowers to work using IBM's open hybrid cloud and AI technology," says Kate Woolley, general manager, IBM Ecosystem. "It's also been inspiring to see the support for Call for Code from our IBM Ecosystem business partners over the years, demonstrating the impact an ecosystem can have on addressing real-world issues -- from improving connectivity in the wake of natural disasters, to efficiently monitoring safe water conditions and reducing food waste. I can't wait to see what solutions the community produces throughout this year to help accelerate sustainability."

In a change to the way the scheme works this year, Call for Code Global Challenge will transition from a single, annual global challenge to multiple Challenge Rounds throughout 2023. In each Challenge Round, teams will compete for cash prizes out of a total prize pool of up to $1.4M USD.

Winning teams can receive prizes in multiple Challenge Rounds during the year, ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 USD. One winning team from each category -- developers, university students and startups -- will each be eligible to win a grand prize of $50,000 USD at the end of the year, including open source support from the Linux Foundation, which has open sourced more than a dozen previous Call for Code projects.

"Since its launch in 2018, Call for Code has become a global call to action for developers around the world to come together to think creatively about how they can use their skills to help solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. We believe that the new Call for Code Global Challenge format will empower even more developers to make an impact using open-source AI technology," says David Clark, founder and CEO of Call for Code.

You can find out more and see a full list of eligible topics on the IBM site.

Image credit: zothen/depositphotos.com