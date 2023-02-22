Philips launches Evnia 42M2N8900 and 34M2C8600 OLED gaming monitors

Today, Philips launches two new gaming monitors under its Evnia brand. The 34-inch 34M2C8600 and 42-inch (technically 41.54-inch) 42M2N8900 are both OLED and feature three input types -- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. They both also feature Ambiglow technology which creates a colored halo on the rear of the monitor based on what is being shown on the screen. Very cool.

Besides screen size, there are some very big differences between the two models. The smaller 34M2C8600 has a curved display and Quantum Dot technology -- two things the 42M2N8900 lacks. The top refresh rate on the 34M2C8600 is 175Hz while the 42M2N8900 maxes out at a strange 138Hz. The larger model does have a higher resolution, however.

"Along with Ambiglow, the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 features Display HDR True Black 400 for shadowing, UltraWide QHD 3440X1440 pixels for crystal clear imagery, and 0.1ms response time for smooth gameplay. In addition, the new curved monitor is equipped with a USB-C port, a KVM switch, and a height-adjustable stand. However, the most notable feature of the new monitor is the quantum dot OLED. This feature enables top-notch coloring and vibrant visuals through a merge of two technologies: OLED panels and quantum dot technology," says Philips.

Speaking about 42M2N8900 features and specs, the company adds, "True 10-bit display for smoother color gradients, OLED display for stark contrast, 138Hz refresh rate for fast page refreshing, 0.1ms GTG for quick responsiveness, DTS for enhanced sound, and UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precise imaging. In addition, the new monitor boasts a 4-sided thin bezel, a 42-inch screen, KVM for managing a two PC setup, a USB-C port, and a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) for an all-around user experience."

Both Philips Evnia 8000 series OLED displays can be pre-ordered from B&H Photo starting today, but they won't begin shipping until April 23, 2023. The 34-inch 34M2C8600 can be purchased here for $1,299.99, while the 42-inch 42M2N8900 can be had here for just $100 more.