Smooth integration is a challenge for machine learning professionals

No Comments
machine learning AI

A new survey of 200 US-based machine learning decision makers looks at the trends, opportunities and challenges in machine learning and MLOps (machine learning operations).

The study from ClearML finds that for 41 percent, the biggest challenge of their MLOps platform, tools, or stack, is friction in using tools with other technology. While 22 percent cite vendor lock -- difficulty switching to a different provider without significant costs, time, or disruptions -- as the biggest challenge.

"MLOps as a new and emerging field is currently dominated by fragmented point solutions offering a fraction of the functionality companies need for continuous ML," says Moses Guttmann, CEO and co-founder of ClearML. "This situation needs to change. The goal should be to reduce fragmentation and provide more comprehensive solutions that address all the needs of MLOps, in order to minimize the challenges faced by ML practitioners and unlock billions of dollars in revenue potential for AI and ML technology."

Advertisement

Additional pain points reported by survey respondents include prices being too high (39 percent), the onboarding process taking too long (35 percent), and the team failing to use the solution they paid for (14 percent). Also, 16 percent of respondents say they don't use third-party tools at all, instead opting to use tools built internally.

An overwhelming majority of respondents (92 percent) say they would prefer to use one unified MLOps platform that does everything, rather than using multiple semi-platforms and point solutions as part of an MLOps stack.

"ML decision-makers are poised to increase investment in MLOps this year, but according to our survey results, they're seeking a unified end-to-end platform, not scattering spend across multiple point solutions," adds Guttmann. "With growing interest in materializing business value from AI and ML investments, we expect that the demand for seamless, all-in-one technology will drive MLOps adoption."

The full report is available from the ClearML site.

Image creditJirsak/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Scammers turn to AI to improve their campaigns

Rows brings the power of GPT-3 AI to spreadsheets

Smooth integration is a challenge for machine learning professionals

New PowerToys alert! Microsoft releases update adding Mouse Jump and Paste As Plain Text utilities

LeBron James Sony PlayStation 5 accessories are uglier than his foot injury

Preventing bank fraud: The role of antifraud technology and human behavior

Optimize and enhance your mind with 'Sort Your Brain Out, 2nd Edition' FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's huge update to Windows 11 arrives today, with many new features, including AI-powered Bing on the taskbar

20 Comments

You may soon have Microsoft Defender installed on your computer whether you want it or not

13 Comments

61 percent of Americans rely on free antivirus programs

8 Comments

Microsoft warns of Windows 11 startup problems after installing Moment 2 (KB5022913 update)

7 Comments

Windows 11 gains some market share, but Windows 10 skyrockets

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.