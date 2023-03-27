The future of networking: Innovation, transparency and connectivity

As technology continues to evolve, the networking industry is experiencing significant changes that will have a profound impact on businesses worldwide. The key areas where we expect to see developments include innovation driven by the major cloud providers, accelerated connectivity, and the need for transparency into the network.

These trends represent key factors that can enable businesses to drive innovation and competitiveness, even in the face of an increasingly challenging economic environment.

To realize the full potential of these technological developments, businesses must be willing to evolve their networks to adapt to new business opportunities. This may involve investing in new networking technologies, rethinking network architecture, or implementing new network management strategies. Ultimately, businesses that can successfully navigate these changes will be better positioned to compete in an ever-changing business landscape.

Cloud players spurring further innovation in networking

Cloud computing continues to experience significant growth and adoption across various industries. Gartner forecasts that global public cloud spending will grow by over 20 percent this year, reaching a total of $591.8 billion.

Cloud computing offers businesses the ability to process and analyze vast amounts of data rapidly using powerful AI and machine learning algorithms. This requires significant computing power and storage, which can strain network resources. As a result, cloud providers are asking network and network service providers for more bandwidth and faster networking speeds to support their operations.

The innovation cycle within networking will continue to accelerate as cloud computing adoption grows and demand for bandwidth and faster networking speeds increases. This will lead to further development and increased deployment of new technologies, such as software-defined networking (SDN), network function virtualization, and edge computing. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize the way networks are designed, deployed, and managed, further advancing the capabilities of cloud computing and driving innovation across industries.

Show me the data! Network transparency is key to ensuring security

In recent years, there has been a rising threat of network-based cyber-attacks, such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, malware infections, and data breaches. As a result, businesses are becoming increasingly concerned about the security of their networks as researchers predict the cost of cybercrime to hit $10.5 trillion by 2025.

In light of this, businesses want more transparency about what’s happening on their networks but are finding that only few vendors can deliver visibility organizations crave. It’s therefore vital businesses work with managed service providers who have the expertise on the best technology to provide transparency, ensuring corporate networks can operate efficiently and securely.

Service providers can provide greater insight, beyond the IP layer, into the geographic source and types of information in customers’ networks. By helping businesses better understand what is happening on their network, managed service providers can improve their operational decision-making.

In addition to improving network security, network transparency can also help businesses to optimize their network performance and troubleshoot issues more effectively. By analyzing network traffic in real-time, service providers can identify and resolve network bottlenecks and other performance issues, ensuring that their customers’ networks run smoothly and efficiently.

Extended Reach (ZR) optical networks will accelerate connectivity

The next big innovation in networking will be the development of Extended Reach (ZR) optical networks that can transmit data at speeds up to 400 GBs. This is a significant advancement over the current Data Center Interconnect (DCI) infrastructure, which previously could go up to 200 GBs. With ZR technology, businesses can expect faster speeds at much lower cost and complexity, with less equipment needed to manage network performance.

This innovation will help businesses manage restricted IT budgets during periods of global economic instability. With faster and more efficient connectivity, businesses can improve productivity, reduce downtime, and increase efficiency, all of which can contribute to cost savings and improved bottom-line performance.

Additionally, the easing of supply chain disruption is accelerating the shipment and deployment of ZR equipment. This means businesses can expect to see these new networks deployed faster than previous generations of optical networks, further enhancing their ability to quickly adapt to changing market conditions.

A blueprint for the future

Businesses must adapt quickly to market conditions to stay competitive and achieve their growth objectives. The future of networking will continue to evolve, and businesses should pay close attention to new trends that develop alongside them.

Image credit: Wayne Williams

Oliver Schwarz is VP Engineering and Architecture at GTT.