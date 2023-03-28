Ubuntu Cinnamon becomes an official flavor, making Linux Mint obsolete

No Comments

Linux Mint is a fairly popular operating system. But why do so many people use that Ubuntu-based distribution? People may tell you several reasons, but the reality is, many Ubuntu users are just not comfortable with the default desktop environment.

Because Unity, and now GNOME, are so radically different from the traditional Windows interface, some people flocked to Linux Mint and its familiar Cinnamon desktop environment. Mate and Xfce are Mint desktop options too, but make no mistake, Cinnamon is the crown jewel of the distro. Sure, there are other nice aspects of Linux Mint, but ultimately, it is familiarity with former Windows users that make the OS attractive to many.

Unfortunately for the Linux Mint developers, their operating system has essentially become obsolete. You see, as of today, Ubuntu Cinnamon has become an official Ubuntu flavor. Why should anyone use the Ubuntu-based Linux Mint with Cinnamon when they can just use the now-official Ubuntu Cinnamon instead? The efforts of the Linux Mint developers are simply unnecessary at this point...

Advertisement

Joshua Peisach, Ubuntu Cinnamon Lead, offers the following statement.

Four years of my life for this. I couldn’t be happier.

Ubuntu Cinnamon started as a small idea in my head, in 2019. I was ELEVEN. I didn’t think it would be easy, but I didn’t think it would be as challenging as it was. A lot of hurdles were overcome-but with this experience I spoke at FOSDEM 2022, got accepted to one of the best schools in the United States for Computer Science (~15% acceptance rate), and gained flavor status.

Defying SO many odds, defying the haters. I didn’t do it-we did it. This is not just me who made this happen. This is a community effort.

It does not matter who you are, your origin, family, religion, or age; you can do anything. Thank you everyone.

Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04, due in April, will be the first version of the operating system to be offered as an official flavor. You won't have to wait until next month to try it, however, as the developers promise a beta version of Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.04 will be released this Thursday.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Ubuntu Cinnamon becomes an official flavor, making Linux Mint obsolete

Apple Pay Later: A new way to pay for your purchases

Microsoft unveils Security Copilot, its next-gen AI-powered weapon against cyberthreats

Disruptions to eCommerce cost businesses up to $1 million a month

Companies struggle to protect against insider risks

Stolen credentials and the rise of the 'traffers'

Downgrading Microsoft Windows -- from Windows 11 to Windows 1.01

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft has hidden Cloud PC references in Windows 11 as a hint of future Windows 12 features

12 Comments

Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 25324 comes with an evolved widgets board

5 Comments

Elon Musk says that only verified (i.e. paying) Twitter users will be able to vote in polls and appear on the For You tab

5 Comments

Microsoft panics Windows 11 users with 'Local Security Authority protection is off' warning

4 Comments

Windows 11 Moment 2 update is slowing SSDs and putting system boot times in slo-mo

4 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.