Microsoft brings PC Game Pass to 40 additional countries

Microsoft may be an American company, but make no mistake, the Windows-maker will happily accept money from consumers in any country. And so, today, Microsoft announces its popular PC Game Pass service is expanding to 40 new countries, opening up the platform to millions of additional gamers around the world.

The service will now be available in new countries including Albania, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Guatemala, Iceland, Kuwait, Latvia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Malta, Oman, Panama, Peru, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Tunisia, Ukraine, and more.

With this new expansion, Microsoft is offering a huge variety of games to the gamers in the aforementioned countries. PC Game Pass gives players immediate access to a library of hundreds of PC games on Windows, including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, an EA Play membership, and member-only benefits in Riot Games like League of Legends and Valorant.

To celebrate this launch, Microsoft has a special welcome offer for new members for their first three months. And for those who were a part of the Insider Program, they will receive two free months of PC Game Pass membership as a thank you for helping the company shape the experience and being one of the first PC Game Pass members in their country.

To get started with PC Game Pass, new members can visit xbox.com/pcgamepass to learn more about local pricing and how to sign up. Once signed up, the best place to jump in is with the Xbox app on PC. With the Xbox app, players can browse games, play PC titles, and connect and chat with friends on devices.

In addition to the games already available on PC Game Pass, new titles are being added all the time. For instance, Minecraft Legends will be available on April 18, Redfall will drop on May 2, and Starfield should be an option on September 6.

A full list of new countries are listed below.

Albania Algeria Bahrain Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Bulgaria Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Estonia Georgia Guatemala Honduras Iceland Kuwait Latvia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Moldova Montenegro Morocco Nicaragua North Macedonia Oman Panama Paraguay Peru Qatar Romania Serbia Slovenia Tunisia Ukraine Uruguay

Photo Credit: Lightspring/Shutterstock