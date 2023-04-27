Get 'Mastering Windows Security and Hardening -- Second Edition' (worth $41) for FREE

Are you looking for the most current and effective ways to protect Windows-based systems from being compromised by intruders?

This updated second edition of Mastering Windows Security and Hardening is a detailed guide that helps you gain the expertise to implement efficient security measures and create robust defense solutions using modern technologies.

The first part of the book covers security fundamentals with details around building and implementing baseline controls. As you advance, you’ll learn how to effectively secure and harden your Windows-based systems through hardware, virtualization, networking, and identity and access management (IAM).

The second section will cover administering security controls for Windows clients and servers with remote policy management using Intune, Configuration Manager, Group Policy, Defender for Endpoint, and other Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud security technologies.

In the last section, you’ll discover how to protect, detect, and respond with security monitoring, reporting, operations, testing, and auditing.

By the end of this book, you’ll have developed an understanding of the processes and tools involved in enforcing security controls and implementing zero-trust security principles to protect Windows systems.

Mastering Windows Security and Hardening -- Second Edition, from Packt, usually retails for $41, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 10, so act fast.

