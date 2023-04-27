New community helps businesses to collaborate like scammers

Cybercriminals and fraudsters have long relied on a dark web community to exchange information on vulnerable businesses and individuals as well as trading fraud-as-a-service schemes.

In an effort to turn the tables, Sift is launching a new online community called 'Sifters' to allow its customers to learn from, interact with, and share information with each other, including on any emerging fraud threats they encounter.

"One of the main benefits of becoming a Sift customer is the ability to plug into and contribute to our global data network, which processes over 1 trillion events per year," says Kris Nagel, CEO of Sift. "Now our customers can supplement their access to the Sift data network by joining a human one."

Previously available in a limited beta form, Sifters hosts product documentation, discussion forums, education, and a network of global professionals. It also allows any Sift customer to engage directly with product experts and the company's Trust and Safety Architect (TASA) team, Sift's group of in-house advisors and advocates.

"Fraudsters have been working together for years and it's time fraud and risk professionals had an online community space of our own," says Rob McCall, director of fraud at digital money platform Uphold which was part of the beta program. "Being able to connect with both the Sift team and other customers is a major value-add and I’m excited to see the Sifters community grow into a true collaboration hub for our industry."

Sift customers can join the community on the company's site.

Image Credit: Jirsak / Shutterstock