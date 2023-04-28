BenQ unveils new ZOWIE EC-CW wireless mouse designed for esports

ZOWIE has announced the launch of its first line of wireless mice specifically designed for esports.

The company says it conducted extensive research to deliver improved connection stability and each wireless mouse is equipped with a unique, standalone enhanced wireless receiver and antenna located at the front tip, reducing the likelihood of unexpected transmission interference often encountered with other wireless mice.

ZOWIE says it chose the company's popular EC series as the basis for its first wireless mouse design, due to its asymmetrical, ergonomic shape that has garnered a loyal fan base.

The EC shape features a naturally curved top shell that comfortably supports the user's palm, particularly during extended horizontal movements in games like CS: GO. The EC's shape minimizes palm contact and accommodates various grip styles while maintaining a comfortable posture.

The side buttons have been purposefully positioned to prevent accidental clicks and allow players to rest their thumbs comfortably.

The EC-CW wireless mouse is now available in three different sizes: EC1 (large), EC2 (medium), and EC3 (small). For gamers who require more vertical movement during gameplay, ZOWIE says the EC3 may be the preferred choice due to its shorter overall length compared to the other models.

All three mice models are priced at $149.99.