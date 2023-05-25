Belkin redefines portable power with BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K

Today, Belkin launches the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, a groundbreaking power bank that caters to the needs of Apple enthusiasts on the move. This first-of-its-kind charger offers simultaneous fast charging capabilities for newer Apple Watch models and iPhones, providing a seamless and convenient charging experience anytime, anywhere.

With meticulous engineering, this power bank effortlessly accommodates most Apple Watch band sizes and styles, ensuring a perfect fit for users across the board. It's clear that Belkin has left no stone unturned in their pursuit of creating an exceptional charging solution for Apple devotees.

What sets the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger apart from the competition is its remarkable charging speed. Capable of charging the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7 from 0 percent to 80 percent in approximately 45 minutes, and the Apple Watch Ultra from 0 percent to 80 percent in about an hour, this power bank delivers unrivaled efficiency.

The BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger doesn't stop at supporting Apple Watches; it also features a 20W USB-C PD port that allows for rapid charging of the power bank itself, as well as an additional device. With a 10,000mAh cell capacity, users can enjoy up to 36 hours of uninterrupted video playback on their iPhones.

Built with overcharge protection and fully certified by USB-IF and MFi, this power bank ensures a secure and efficient charging experience. Users can rest easy knowing that their devices are receiving the care and attention they deserve, without compromising on speed or performance.

To further enhance its versatility, the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger supports wireless charging for AirPods Pro (2nd generation). This feature allows users to streamline their charging routine by eliminating the need for additional cables.

Belkin's commitment to sustainability is evident in the packaging of the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger. The product ships in plastic-free retail packaging, reducing environmental impact and seemingly demonstrating the brand's dedication to responsible manufacturing practices.

For added peace of mind, the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger comes with a Connected Equipment Warranty, covering up to $2,500. Belkin clearly stands behind the quality and reliability of their products, ensuring customers can enjoy their charging experience worry-free.

Priced at just $99.99, the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K is now available for purchase to customers in the USA on Belkin.com here. It will begin shipping next month. Customers worldwide can also look forward to its arrival in select retail stores in the near future.

