Microsoft delivers game-changing updates to The Sims 4 on Xbox



Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round! Microsoft has heard your cries, your pleas, and your heartfelt desires for a better Sims 4 experience on Xbox. And boy, oh boy, have they delivered! After diligently collecting feedback from all you passionate Simmers out there, they have worked their magic and unleashed a wave of updates that will make your virtual lives more thrilling than ever before. Brace yourselves for a journey of button-smashing delight and gaming glory. Let's dive right in and explore the marvelous changes that await us!

First up, the bumper buttons. Oh, how they used to confuse us with their ever-changing functions depending on the game mode. In Create a Sim (CAS), they would whisk us away from one Sim to another, while in Live Mode, they would warp time itself. But fear not, for Microsoft has answered your prayers. They have aligned the stars, straightened the planets, and unified the bumper buttons across CAS and Live Mode. Now, with a simple press, you can seamlessly switch between Sims in both modes. And what about adjusting game speed in Live Mode, you ask? Well, hold on tight, because the triggers have taken on the responsibility of time manipulation. The power is in your hands!

Next on the list is the Build Catalog, your gateway to a world of creative possibilities. Microsoft has sprinkled their magic dust on it, allowing it to minimize when you select an object to place. Now, you can marvel at your ongoing creation while deciding on the perfect spot for your new addition. It's all about maximizing your vision and minimizing interruptions. But that's not all, my friends. When you return to the Build Catalog, you will find yourself back where you left off, surrounded by the objects you were admiring most recently. No more hunting through endless lists. It's a shortcut to building bliss!

Now, let's talk about object rotations in Build Mode. Windows, doors, and tiles used to have their own quirky rotation system, marching to the beat of their own drum. But Microsoft, in their infinite wisdom, has brought harmony to the chaos. They have synchronized the rotations of these objects with the rest of the Build Mode repertoire. Yes, you read that right! You can now use the trusty right and left bumper buttons to spin your windows, doors, and tiles just like any other object. Consistency is the name of the game, my friends!

But wait, there's more! The Y button, once reserved for rotations, has now taken on new powers. With doors and windows, it will summon a magical ability to place multiple objects. It's like a Simming dream come true! And when it comes to tiles, the Y button will toggle between placing a single tile or tiling the entire floor of a room. It's all about unleashing your creativity and bringing your architectural visions to life.

Switching cursor modes has never been easier, thanks to the mighty View button. With a simple press, you can effortlessly transition between cursor modes, allowing you to navigate your Sims' world with finesse and grace. No more fumbling around in confusion. It's smooth sailing from here on out!

But let's not forget the cherry on top—the new shortcuts! Prepare to have your Simming efficiency skyrocket to new heights. In CAS, you can now press up on the d-pad to swiftly jump to the identity panel, or press down to add or remove Sims from your household. It's all about streamlining your Sim creation process and empowering you to make the most out of every second in the game.

Now, onto the Gallery. As of now, it's undergoing some planned improvements and is temporarily down. But fear not, intrepid Simmers! When it returns, Xbox players will need to link their accounts to their EA accounts to access all the wonders it holds. The process is as easy as a Simoleon toss—just head to Options > Game Options > Other and select Link EA Account. Your virtual treasures await!

As you embark on this grand adventure of button mastery, we suggest making a pit stop in the Other section under Game Options. Enable the Show Controls Legend and behold the on-screen prompts that will guide you through the changes. But if you're the type who prefers a clean interface, fear not! Press L3 to summon the Controller Overlay, polished to perfection and devoid of excess or inaccurate button callouts. It's all about sleekness and clarity, my friends.

And let's not forget the bug fixes! Microsoft has diligently exterminated a multitude of pesky bugs that were plaguing the Xbox version. Resizing objects in Build Mode is once again a possibility, thanks to the LT+RT combo. Just hold the object, press right or left on the d-pad, and watch it transform before your eyes. The cursor vanishing act after using the Relationships panel is but a distant memory. Lots can now be rotated after using Move Lot, and controls will no longer lock when viewing venue information for a lot placed from My Library or the Gallery. Microsoft has waved their magic wand and bid farewell to countless bugs, ensuring a smoother, glitch-free Simming experience.

So, my fellow Simmers, it's time to rejoice! Microsoft has listened to your feedback, embraced your suggestions, and unleashed a wave of updates that will forever change the way you play The Sims 4 on Xbox. Get ready to dive headfirst into a world of seamless gameplay, intuitive controls, and boundless creativity. It's time to write your Simming destiny and create the stories that will be told for generations to come. Happy Simming, my friends!