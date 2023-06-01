77 percent of UK citizens are concerned about online privacy

No Comments

A new survey shows that 77 percent of people in the UK are concerned about the privacy of their data online, but 15 percent don't do anything at all to protect themselves online.

The study, carried out for Proton by YouGov, reveals concern is even greater among those who have been a victim of a hack, or know someone who has.

Overall, hack victims are more concerned about the privacy of their personal data online. 88 percent are concerned about the privacy of their personal data, compared to 71 percent if they were not a victim of a hack. 37 percent of respondents had either themselves been the victim of a hack, or knew someone that had in the past year.

The findings also show that 66 percent of people would prefer to lose their passport than their email. This suggests that these issues are on people’s radar, and that they understand the fundamental importance of their email to their online lives. In addition 69 percent of respondents say that they don’t understand how online services use their data.

Andy Yen, Founder and CEO of Proton, says:

For too long, people have got a raw deal from tech companies monetizing and abusing their data. And people are upset about their online privacy, but they don't know what to do about it. The onus is on companies that operate online not just to make it easier for people to understand what happens to their data, but to make privacy the default.

Online business models where people come first and their data can never be seen, abused, or monetized need to become the norm. At Proton we firmly believe that surveillance-centric platforms aren't the only way to operate online, and that the internet can work in the interests of people.

There are interesting generational differences too. Only 62 percent of respondents aged 18-25 (Gen Z) are concerned about the privacy of their personal data -- and over a quarter (26 percent) say they aren't concerned about their online data privacy at all. 10 percent of Gen Z say they would be unwilling to take steps to protect their privacy in the next 12 months.

You can get the full report on the Proton site.

Image credit: yacobchuk1/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Embracing AI -- safely

Google Drive security flaw allows data to be stolen without trace

Between a rock and a hard place: Privacy vs Personalization

77 percent of UK citizens are concerned about online privacy

New Microsoft Mac Admins community now available for IT pros using Microsoft products on Apple devices in the enterprise

Get 'Windows Server Automation with PowerShell Cookbook -- Fifth Edition' (worth $37.99) for FREE

MSPs and AI: Understanding the perks, risks and responsibilities of AI platforms

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

28 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

18 Comments

Microsoft seemingly used a Windows update to interfere with Chrome's 'Make Default' button to push its own Edge browser

18 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.