TP-Link launches Tapo C325WB ColorPro outdoor 2K QHD security camera

If you love your family and want to keep them safe from evildoers, investing in quality security cameras is an absolute must. As part of your smart home planning, you should incorporate at least one Wi-Fi camera to monitor things when you are away. With that said, having several such cameras is much wiser.

Today, TP-Link launches its latest Wi-Fi camera under its Tapo brand. The "C325WB," as it is called, is designed for outdoor use and features high-end 2K QHD video quality. While the camera can record video to the cloud, TP-Link knows not everyone wants to do that. So yes, folks, local recording is possible too.

The Tapo C325WB is a 2K QHD wired outdoor camera that features ColorPro night vision technology, which combines an F1.0 super-aperture lens with a large 1/1.79" sensor. This powerful combination allows the camera to capture full-color images even in ultra-low light conditions, as low as 0.05lux (moonless midnight), without the need for floodlights or spotlights. By leveraging TP-Link's proprietary optimization algorithms, the Tapo C325WB delivers images with heightened brightness, enhanced saturation, and crisp details, presenting users with true-to-life colors and enabling daylight-like clarity in the darkest of nights.

What sets the Tapo C325WB apart from traditional color night vision cameras is its ability to deliver natural colors and detailed images without the reliance on additional lighting. The ColorPro Night Vision technology eliminates light pollution and dark corners, providing a wider range of vision. Unlike cameras that require floodlights or spotlights for color night vision, the Tapo C325WB ensures clear visibility without overexposure or light reflections on objects such as car license plates. With its industry-leading 2K QHD resolution and an impressive field of view of up to 127 degrees, this camera eliminates blind spots, offering accurate event detection.

The Tapo C325WB also incorporates smart AI capabilities, enabling it to identify people, pets, and vehicles, and promptly notifying users when necessary. By leveraging AI technology, the camera can distinguish between genuine threats and false alarms triggered by flying insects or shaking leaves, minimizing unnecessary alerts and ensuring a more focused approach to security. Additionally, the absence of distracting lights means that users can enjoy clear footage without disturbing their surroundings or causing complaints from neighbors.

In terms of features, the Tapo C325WB offers customizable sound and light alarms, as well as the option to define specific activity zones for monitoring. It also boasts HDR Technology (High Dynamic Range), which enhances image quality in challenging lighting conditions. The camera provides users with both local and cloud storage options, granting the flexibility to save recorded videos either on a microSD card (such as this one) or via Tapo Care cloud services.

The Tapo C325WB ColorPro outdoor 2K QHD security camera can be purchased from Amazon immediately here. TP-Link is only asking $119.99, which seems like a very reasonable price given the impressive features and specifications.

