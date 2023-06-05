Ransomware targets specific industries as attack success rate soars

No Comments
Ransomware

Last month broke ransomware records -- and not in a good way. The latest report from Blackfog shows 66 publicly disclosed ransomware attacks, the highest recorded since the company began reporting in January 2020.

More concerning still is a significant uptick in the attack success rate, with a 154 percent increase over 2022.

Cybercriminals continue to look for ways to exfiltrate data and extort ransoms from businesses. There's been a concerted effort to attack law firms as part of a 233 percent increase in attacks on the services industry. Healthcare, technology, education and government all saw more attacks with increases of 81 percent, 57 percent, 42 percent and 33 percent respectively during May.

Dr Darren Williams, CEO of Blackfog, says:

In terms of variants, this month we saw LockBit and BlackCat continue to dominate with 18.4 and 17.6 percent respectively, very similar to last month. This is consistent with unreported attacks, also dominated by LockBit and BlackCat, with 39.7 percent and 13.8 percent respectively.

Finally, illegal networks now dominate exfiltration techniques with 97 percent of all attacks, with a large majority originating and exfiltrating data to China 42 percent of the time, with Russia at 10 percent. We attribute the lower exfiltration to Russia due to the effect of sanctions, making it difficult to procure, launch and exfiltrate data to this nation.

The report shows 89 percent of attacks managed to exfiltrate data, however, the average ransomware pay out was down 20 percent from the final quarter of last year.

The full report is available from the Blackfog site.

Photo Credit: LeoWolfert/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Silicon Power announces Cinema Pro PNV350 USB-C SSD

Ransomware targets specific industries as attack success rate soars

How an IT asset checklist can set up CISOs for success [Q&A]

Microsoft is quietly rolling out Bing Chat support to web browsers that rival Edge

How data and analytics build a stable future for manufacturers

Walmart's cybersecurity: Don't try this at home

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

Most Commented Stories

Freespire closes the gap between Linux and Windows 10

45 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

33 Comments

Microsoft reminds Windows 10 21H2 users about imminent end of service... and forced upgrades

33 Comments

Is anyone using the Preview pane in File Explorer?

30 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

24 Comments

Microsoft is able to look inside your password protected zip files

22 Comments

deepin Linux V23 can replace Windows 11 on your PC

19 Comments

Watch Windows 12 being installed

18 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.