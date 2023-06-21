'Digital-first' economy creates new risks for CISOs

No Comments
Risk dial

Today’s digital-first economy has transformed the role of the modern CISO, increasing threats and changing security priorities. New research from Salt Security shows that 89 percent of CISOs report that the rapid deployment of digital services has generated unforeseen risks to securing critical business data.

The study of 300 CIOs and CISOs around the world reveals the top risk as being personal liability and litigation resulting from security breaches, with 48 percent of CISOs citing that challenge.

In addition 94 percent of CISOs worldwide say the speed of AI adoption is the dynamic having the greatest impact on their role.

APIs stand out as being a key focus area. 77 percent acknowledge that APIs are already a higher priority today compared to two years ago. While 95 percent of CISOs plan to prioritize API security over the next two years, a 12 percent increase compared with that priority two years ago.

"The findings from this worldwide survey clearly show that CISOs face more pressures than ever before as a result of the acceleration of the digital economy over the past two years," says Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder of Salt Security. "APIs are the building blocks of every digital service and a significant amount of risk has shifted towards them. These findings reinforce that organizations must prioritize assessing their API security strategy to ensure they are solving today's risk and not yesterday's risk."

CISOs cite a number of key security challenges, these include a lack of qualified cybersecurity talent to address new needs (40 percent), inadequate adoption of software (36 percent), complexity of distributed technology environments (35 percent) and increased compliance and regulatory requirements (35 percent).

Also significant is that while most CISOs (44 percent) report security budgets are about 25 percent higher than two years ago, nearly 30 percent identify 'lack of budget to address new security challenges' from digital transformation as a key challenge, and 34 percent of CISOs cite difficulty justifying the cost of security investments as a challenge.

On a positive note, 96 percent of CISOs worldwide report that their boards of directors are knowledgeable or very knowledgeable about cybersecurity issues. In addition, the survey shows that 26 percent of CISOs present to the board on cyber risk mitigation and business exposure once a quarter or more, and 57 percent present to the board at least once every six months.

The full report is available from the Salt site.

Photo Credit: Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

'Digital-first' economy creates new risks for CISOs

Complex environments mean enterprises can't use a third of their data effectively

Uncovering the security gaps that expose hybrid identity systems to attackers [Q&A]

Apple simplifies Self Service Repair and adds cover for newer iPhones and Macs

AI-powered Opera One web browser now available for Linux, Windows, and macOS

Three ways to reduce expenses without sacrificing an employee's digital experience

Summer time and cybersecurity ain't easy

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

76 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

34 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Thunderbird unveils a magnificent new logo

11 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

Microsoft is installing incompatible AMD GPU drivers in Window 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.