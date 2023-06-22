Microsoft confirms Windows 11 File Explorer bug that causes high CPU usage

No Comments

Windows 11 users who attempt to access Effective Access in the Advanced Security Dialog of File Explorer may be unable to do so according to a new confirmed issue by Microsoft.

The issue affects devices running Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2, in other words all released versions of the operating system. The updates KB5026368 or KB5026372, or a newer update needs to be installed on these devices. Microsoft released KB5026368 and KB5026372 on May 9, 2023 on the May 2023 Patch Tuesday, but confirmed the issue on June 21, 2023.

The description of the issue on the official Windows 11 Release Information webpage reveals that the issue occurs only when users attempt to access effective access for shared files and folders.

Microsoft writes:

After installing updates released on May 9, 2023 or later updates, you might be unable to view Effective Access in the "Advanced Security Settings" dialog for shared files or folders.

The message "Computing effective access..." is displayed on affected devices, but the results are not displayed. Additionally, explorer.exe may still use CPU even after the Advanced Security Settings dialog has been closed on the device.

The issue affects business and Enterprise devices for the most part according to Microsoft's description.

Customers affected by the issue may mitigate the higher than usual CPU usage issue by restarting the device or by signing out the user. Locking the system and unlocking it is not enough to resolve the issue according to Microsoft.

Effective Access

Windows users may access effective access in the following way:

  • Hold down the Shift-key and right-click on a file or folder in File Explorer.
  • Select Properties from the classic context menu that opens.
  • Switch to the Security tab.
  • Activate the Advanced button when the Properties window has opened.
  • Select Effective Access in the Advanced Security Settings window.

Microsoft is working on a resolution for the issue and plans to have it ready by the end of June 2023.

Image credit: kasezo2/ depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Building digital trust to support digital transformation and a distributed workforce

Protect your privacy with public beta of DuckDuckGo web browser for Windows

Enterprises rush to implement FinOps but aren't yet seeing value from it

Get ‘Learn Microsoft Office 2021 -- Second Edition' (worth $26.99) for FREE

Microsoft confirms Windows 11 File Explorer bug that causes high CPU usage

Leapwork and Microsoft partner to deliver AI-powered test automation

You want it darker? Microsoft is testing a black look for dark mode in Edge

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

76 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

34 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Thunderbird unveils a magnificent new logo

11 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

Microsoft is installing incompatible AMD GPU drivers in Window 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.