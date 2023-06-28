Dropbox introduces new AI-powered productivity features

Cloud storage provider Dropbox is launching two new AI-powered productivity tools -- though they're not available to everyone just yet.

Dropbox Dash is a universal search that connects all of your tools, content, and apps in a single search bar to help you easily find what you need. There's also Dropbox AI, a new feature that lets customers quickly summarize and get information from their Dropbox files.

The company says that Dash learns, evolves, and improves the more you use it to find and organize content. It has connectors to major platforms like Google Workspace, Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce and Notion, so it can organize all your content for a personalized experience. Features include 'Stacks' which gives you a quick way to save and organize links, and 'Start Page' a dashboard that makes navigation easier.

Dash is currently available in beta, you can find out more and join the waiting list at dropbox.com/dash.

Dropbox AI helps you quickly understand and glean information from file previews. It will also be expanded to folders and entire Dropbox accounts in future. Its features include 'Summaries' to quickly review and generate summaries from documents and video previews in Dropbox. There's also the ability to ask questions in order to extract information lengthy Dropbox documents and videos, like research papers, contracts, or meetings.

From today Dropbox AI will be available in the US to all Dropbox Pro customers and will start rolling out to select Dropbox Teams to test.

You can find out more on the Dropbox blog.

Image credit: Dropbox