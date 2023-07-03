Memory-based attacks increase as attackers dodge cloud defenses

No Comments

A new report shows a 1,400 percent increase in fileless or memory-based attacks, which exploit existing software, applications, and protocols to perform malicious activities against cloud-based systems.

The research from Aqua Security's Nautilus research team collected honeypot data over a six-month period and shows that more than 50 percent of the attacks focused on defense evasion.

"Threat actors are more heavily focused on and increasingly successful at evading agentless solutions," says Assaf Morag, lead threat intelligence researcher for Aqua Nautilus. "The most persuasive evidence of this was our discovery of HeadCrab, the extremely sophisticated, stealthy, Redis-based malware that compromised more than 1,200 servers. When it comes to runtime security, only agent-based scanning can detect attacks like these that are designed to evade volume-based scanning technologies, and they are critical as evasion techniques continue to evolve."

The report also highlights various parts of the cloud software supply chain that can be compromised and pose a significant threat to organizations. In one specific use case, Nautilus points out more than 25,000 distinct servers or smaller organizations were vulnerable because of misconfigured Docker Daemons, with each server exposed on average for almost two months. This shows the implications of misconfigurations in the software supply chain and how they can lead to critical threats. Organizations of all sizes are at risk from misconfigurations and even minor ones can have a serious impact.

The research underlines the need for tools that 'understand' how to interpret attacks on cloud runtime environments in order to identify threats and ensure the security and integrity of business data and applications.

You can get the full report from the Aqua site or read more on the company's blog.

Image credit: achirathep/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Memory-based attacks increase as attackers dodge cloud defenses

The pros and cons of outsourcing data analytics

Securing supply chains: Navigating risks in the evolving threat landscape

Hacking and why it can be good for cybersecurity [Q&A]

Debian 12 Bookworm-based Peppermint OS Linux distribution now available

Kodi 20.2 'Nexus' is available now -- here's what's new and why you should install it

Understanding common internet-facing footholds exploited by bad actors

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

115 Comments

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

77 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

13 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

12 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

12 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.