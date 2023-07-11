Samsung launches 83S90C 83-inch OLED 4K TV

Samsung has announced the latest addition to its 2023 television lineup, and boy, is it ever impressive. Called “83S90C,” it is an 83-inch OLED 4K TV. Mama Mia, that’s a big TV! With this new model, Samsung continues to expand its range of OLED TVs, offering consumers a wide variety of screen sizes, including 55-, 65-, 77-, and now 83-inches.

The 83-inch class OLED S90C TV should offer quite the beautiful picture, boasting pure blacks, infinite contrast, and vibrant colors, all powered by the Samsung Neural Quantum Processor. This intelligent processor leverages 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels to deliver content with breathtaking detail, showcasing the deepest blacks and over a billion shades of lifelike color. The color palettes featured on the screen are validated by Pantone, the industry-leading color experts.

Equipped with the Neural Quantum Processor, the TV upscales content to sharp 4K resolution regardless of its original source, providing viewers with an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the HDR OLED technology ensures fine-tuned brightness and optimized contrast, enabling viewers to perceive every detail with exceptional clarity.

The 83-inch class OLED S90C 4K TV boasts a sleek LaserSlim design, characterized by minimal bezels and a streamlined stand, making it visually appealing in any setting. Shoppers can also opt for a near flush-fit wall mount solution to complement their home setup seamlessly.

For audio, the TV features Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite. This technology delivers 3D audio that reacts dynamically to on-screen action, immersing viewers in realistic soundscapes. Users can further enhance their audio experience by pairing the TV with a soundbar.

The 83-inch class OLED S90C 4K TV offers a comprehensive suite of connected features. For instance, the set includesSamsung TV Plus, granting access to hundreds of streaming channels free of charge. With the Samsung smart TV OS Tizen, users can find their desired content through a tailored home screen. The TV also incorporates a built-in voice assistant, enabling users to find new shows, adjust the volume, and control nearby devices seamlessly.

For gaming enthusiasts, the 83-inch class OLED S90C 4K TV includes the Samsung Gaming Hub, a centralized platform that combines console games, streaming games, and more, providing a comprehensive gaming experience. The TV features HDMI 2.1 connectivity and exceptional motion enhancements, ensuring crisp 4K visuals at blazing-fast speeds of up to 120Hz for any content. With Game Motion Plus, lag and motion blur are virtually eliminated, delivering smooth gameplay experiences of up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected content.

You know what’s really cool? The TV comes with the Samsung SolarCell Remote, which can be charged using artificial or natural light, as well as RF waves. This innovative remote eliminates the need for batteries, contributing to the reduction of waste and environmental impact.

This magnificently enormous 83S90C will be available for purchase here soon for $5,399.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.