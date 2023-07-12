Emmy dominance by Apple TV+: Quality storytelling or Big Tech influence?

As Apple TV+ celebrates its record haul of 54 Emmy nominations across 13 Apple Originals, a deeper look into this achievement paints a rather unflattering portrait of the streaming landscape. The tech giant, not traditionally known for its entertainment content, has managed to secure the third highest number of nominations, a mere three years since its global launch. It raises questions: Have the Emmys become an echo chamber for Silicon Valley dollars? Is the true art of storytelling being overshadowed by big-budget, big-tech funded content?

A key component of this success lies in Apple's breakout hit, "Ted Lasso," which grabbed 21 nominations. However, the series has already won Emmys in its first two seasons, prompting one to wonder if Emmy voters are merely defaulting to established winners rather than seeking out new, innovative content.

Apple's documentary “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” leads this year’s documentary nominations, but one can't help but wonder if the star power associated with the movie played a role in its nomination. It's not unreasonable to ask if smaller, less celebrity-laden projects are being eclipsed in the award circles.

Further analysis reveals a disconcerting trend. Apple's "The Problem with Jon Stewart" breaks through in late-night programming with a surprising number of nominations, despite having less of the cultural impact traditionally associated with Emmy success. Can high-budget, high-profile projects so easily disrupt established norms?

Apple TV+'s first-time Emmy nods for “Shrinking,” “Bad Sisters,” “Black Bird,” “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” “Prehistoric Planet,” “Five Days at Memorial” and “Hello Tomorrow!” suggest a troubling pattern. Are the Emmys overly embracing new streaming platforms like Apple TV+ at the cost of traditional networks and cable?

These accolades can seem like validation for Apple's investment in original content. However, while the likes of Jamie Erlicht, Apple's head of Worldwide Video, may claim these “brilliantly original stories” deliver laughter, empathy, and understanding, critics might argue this massive recognition for Apple TV+ marks the onset of a new era where the biggest pockets take home the most awards.

It's hard not to feel a sense of unease about the future of entertainment. If the future of our culture is being shaped by those with the deepest pockets, it's vital to scrutinize their impact on the art of storytelling. As consumers, it's crucial to question if we're truly getting quality content or if we're merely basking in the glow of high-budget, tech-funded entertainment.

In the end, it's not just about the number of nominations; it's about the true worth of the content that's being recognized. Apple's sweeping success at the Emmys should be a wake-up call, prompting us all to ask: Are we still valuing art, or are we just applauding tech giants with big budgets?

Photo credit: Dean Drobot/Shutterstock