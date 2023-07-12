Durabook U11 rugged Windows 11 tablet gets 12th Gen Intel processor

Durabook has announced its rugged U11 Windows 11 tablet will now feature a 12th Generation Intel processor (Intel Core i7-1250U or i5-1230U). The U11's new CPU, an upgrade to Intel's Alder Lake platform, will substantially improve the device’s performance, offering up to 225 percent more speed than the previous 10th Gen CPU.

Additionally, the integration of the Coolfinity fanless thermal solution ensures the tablet operates silently while reducing downtime and repairs, thus increasing productivity. The addition of Intel Iris Xe Graphics propels the U11's computing capacity, capable of processing large volumes of data and video feeds in real-time.

"Our aim was to optimize and strengthen each aspect of the U11 Rugged Tablet to create the most flexible device in its class," says Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas. "We wanted to exceed conventional expectations and provide a robust and competent device for extreme and hazardous environments."

The U11 is specifically designed for extreme environments, holding a variety of rugged certifications, from MIL-STD-810H to ANSI/UL C1D2. It withstands 6-foot drops, operates between - 4°F and 140°F, and has water jet pressure resistance. Professionals in industries such as law enforcement, military, and field services will find it an invaluable asset.

Durabook’s U11 also offers superior visibility with its 11.6-inch, high-definition multi-touch display. This is further enhanced by Durabook's proprietary DynaVue technology and up to 1,000 nits brightness, providing an exceptional viewing experience even in direct sunlight.

In terms of connectivity, the U11 is equipped with the powerful Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a nano SIM card slot, a microSDXC slot, and a smart card reader. It supports 4G LTE or 5G, Intel WI-FI 6E AX211, and Bluetooth V5.3, making it one of the most connected rugged tablets on the market.

The U11 offers countless customization options such as a barcode reader, RFID/NFC reader, and several expansion slots. You can even get a cool detachable membrane backlit keyboard. The tablet is powered by a long-lasting battery, capable of providing up to 20 hours of power, and also includes an option for a bridge battery for hot-swapping in the field.

The newly upgraded U11 tablet is available for purchase now, starting at $2,199. The computer comes with Durabook’s 3-Year Accidental Damage Warranty.