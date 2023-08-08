The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

There is always an element of risk involved in using beta software, particularly beta versions of drivers. But the latest pre-release GPU driver from Intel comes with a very unpleasant payload.

Run through the Intel Graphics Driver install without paying sufficient attention, and it will install in "typical" mode. This automatically signs you up for the Intel Computing Improvement Program (CIP), a telemetry feature which collects a huge amount of data including information about the websites a user visits.

The amount of data Intel is interested in sucking up from users verges on the terrifying -- particularly as the Computing Improvement Program moniker gives no indication of just what is involved. Delve into the Intel website -- as TechPowerUp points out -- and there is information about CIP.

Here, Intel explains that it "wants to provide the best computing experiences" and that in order to do this it would like to collect, use, and combine information" from users. The company goes on to reveal that it is interested in four specific types of data: The categories of websites you visit, but not the URL itself; How you use your computer; System information from your computer; Other devices in your computing environment.

The company breaks down just what each of these includes:

Usage information contains:

Software usage: for example, frequency and duration of application usage such as Intel® Driver & Support Assistant, but not the application content itself such as specific actions or keyboard input.

Feature usage: for example, how much RAM you usually use or your laptop’s average battery life.

Other devices in your computing environment

The categories of websites you visit, but not the URL itself, Includes universal plug and play devices and devices that broadcast information to your computer on a local area network: for example, smart TV model and vendor information, and video streaming devices.

The categories of websites you visit, but not the URL itself,

The information collected includes categorized web browsing history that shows how long and how often you visited specific categories of sites (i.e. social media, personal finance, or news). All site visits are classified into one of 30 categories. We do not collect URLs, web pages titles, or user-specific content without explicit permission from you.

Collected system information contains, but is not limited to:

Your device manufacturer

CPU model

Memory and display configuration

OS version

Software versions

Region and language settings

Regional location and time zone

There is a lot to be concerned about here. While Intel is at pains to stress that it does "not collect URLs, web pages titles, or user-specific content without explicit permission from you", it is hard to see how it is possible to categorize a site without knowing the URL or title.

The change has been spotted in beta version 101.4578 of Intel's GPU software, and while it is possible to opt out of the telemetry program, the fact that it is enabled by default is worrying to say the least. There is an argument that anyone using beta software is likely to be more technically proficient and looking out for such things, but that is far from being the point.

More information is available here -- including the fact that the data collected through the program "may be shared with Intel partners".

Image credit: TechPowerUp