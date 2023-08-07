Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update
It is not unknown for Microsoft to change the system requirements for its software, and this is something that applies to Windows 11.
Back in June, the company updated the list of processors from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm. Now another update to Windows 11 system requirements means that large numbers of Intel CPUs are no longer supported -- 44 models in total.
As Microsoft points out, "updates to the processor lists will occur at each subsequent general availability of Windows", and these recent changes come after the launch of Windows 11 Moment 3. Although the company has not made an announcement about the latest changes to the list of hardware Window 11 supports, Microsoft has updated its online support documents to reflect the fact.
The list of supported Intel processors the company provides is not exhaustive, and the most recent changes should have little to no impact on the average Windows 11 user. The 44 processors that are no longer officially supported are all Intel Xeon CPUs from the company's server range.
But the removal of CPUs from the list of supported hardware is significant, and the change was spotted by Deskmodder.de (and shared by Ghacks).
The processors that have been removed are as follows:
- Intel Xeon E-2104G
- Intel Xeon E-2124
- Intel Xeon E-2124G
- Intel Xeon E-2126G
- Intel Xeon E-2134
- Intel Xeon E-2136
- Intel Xeon E-2144G
- Intel Xeon E-2146G
- Intel Xeon E-2174G
- Intel Xeon E-2176G
- Intel Xeon E-2176M
- Intel Xeon E-2186G
- Intel Xeon E-2186M
- Intel Xeon E-2224
- Intel Xeon E-2224G
- Intel Xeon E-2226G
- Intel Xeon E-2226GE
- Intel Xeon E-2234
- Intel Xeon E-2236
- Intel Xeon E-2244G
- Intel Xeon E-2246G
- Intel Xeon E-2254ME
- Intel Xeon E-2254ML
- Intel Xeon E-2274G
- Intel Xeon E-2276G
- Intel Xeon E-2276M
- Intel Xeon E-2276ME
- Intel Xeon E-2276ML
- Intel Xeon E-2278G
- Intel Xeon E-2278GE
- Intel Xeon E-2278GEL
- Intel Xeon E-2286G
- Intel Xeon E-2286M
- Intel Xeon E-2288G
- Intel Xeon E-2314
- Intel Xeon E-2324G
- Intel Xeon E-2334
- Intel Xeon E-2336
- Intel Xeon E-2356G
- Intel Xeon E-2374G
- Intel Xeon E-2378
- Intel Xeon E-2378G
- Intel Xeon E-2386G
- Intel Xeon E-2388G
The full list of supported Intel processors can be seen here.
Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos