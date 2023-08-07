Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

It is not unknown for Microsoft to change the system requirements for its software, and this is something that applies to Windows 11.

Back in June, the company updated the list of processors from AMD, Intel and Qualcomm. Now another update to Windows 11 system requirements means that large numbers of Intel CPUs are no longer supported -- 44 models in total.

As Microsoft points out, "updates to the processor lists will occur at each subsequent general availability of Windows", and these recent changes come after the launch of Windows 11 Moment 3. Although the company has not made an announcement about the latest changes to the list of hardware Window 11 supports, Microsoft has updated its online support documents to reflect the fact.

The list of supported Intel processors the company provides is not exhaustive, and the most recent changes should have little to no impact on the average Windows 11 user. The 44 processors that are no longer officially supported are all Intel Xeon CPUs from the company's server range.

But the removal of CPUs from the list of supported hardware is significant, and the change was spotted by Deskmodder.de (and shared by Ghacks).

The processors that have been removed are as follows:

Intel Xeon E-2104G

Intel Xeon E-2124

Intel Xeon E-2124G

Intel Xeon E-2126G

Intel Xeon E-2134

Intel Xeon E-2136

Intel Xeon E-2144G

Intel Xeon E-2146G

Intel Xeon E-2174G

Intel Xeon E-2176G

Intel Xeon E-2176M

Intel Xeon E-2186G

Intel Xeon E-2186M

Intel Xeon E-2224

Intel Xeon E-2224G

Intel Xeon E-2226G

Intel Xeon E-2226GE

Intel Xeon E-2234

Intel Xeon E-2236

Intel Xeon E-2244G

Intel Xeon E-2246G

Intel Xeon E-2254ME

Intel Xeon E-2254ML

Intel Xeon E-2274G

Intel Xeon E-2276G

Intel Xeon E-2276M

Intel Xeon E-2276ME

Intel Xeon E-2276ML

Intel Xeon E-2278G

Intel Xeon E-2278GE

Intel Xeon E-2278GEL

Intel Xeon E-2286G

Intel Xeon E-2286M

Intel Xeon E-2288G

Intel Xeon E-2314

Intel Xeon E-2324G

Intel Xeon E-2334

Intel Xeon E-2336

Intel Xeon E-2356G

Intel Xeon E-2374G

Intel Xeon E-2378

Intel Xeon E-2378G

Intel Xeon E-2386G

Intel Xeon E-2388G

The full list of supported Intel processors can be seen here.

Image credit: [email protected] / depositphotos