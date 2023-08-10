Hybrid working can reduce consumer trust in organizations

New research from audio visual solutions and services provider Kinly, shows that 27 percent of AV professionals believe that customer trust in their organization has been weakened by remote work.

The research surveyed 150 UK-based AV professionals working across 'high trust' industries like banking, finance, healthcare, energy, and the public sector, and reveals that communication via open Wi-Fi networks (89 percent) is the top security concern with hybrid work.

This was closely followed as a worry by unauthorized saving or copying of documents (88 percent) and webcam hacking (87 percent).

Despite these concerns the study finds that well over half (59 percent) of high trust organizations' employees do the majority of their work remotely, with just over one in ten (12 percent) being fully remote. Only three percent work fully from their respective offices, with just 25 percent who are hybrid working saying that they spend the majority of their time in the office.

Kinly’s UK region managing director, Taj Ghere says:

There's no question that hybrid work is here to stay. Apart from industries that require the physical presence of employees, such as healthcare, firefighting, law enforcement, retail, etc., the vast majority of sectors have already adopted a hybrid work model and so technology needs to adapt to this. Nowhere is this more important than in 'high trust' sectors. For those dealing with the most sensitive of information -- lawyers, bankers, healthcare workers -- the importance of AV technology cannot be underestimated. It is not enough to fit a plug and play system, a bespoke approach is needed to ensure communications are as secure as possible.

The full report is available from the Kinly site.

Photo credit: Kite_rin / Shutterstock

