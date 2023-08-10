Microsoft releases Windows 365 Switch to simplify moving between a cloud PC and the desktop

No Comments
Windows 365 Switch

Microsoft has announced the availability of the public preview of Windows 365 Switch. The utility makes it easy for Windows 11 users to jump between a Windows 365 Cloud PC and the local desktop.

The company highlights the benefits of the feature to BYOD scenarios, pointing to a seamless experience from within Windows 11 via the Task view feature. Using Windows 365 Switch, switching between a Cloud PC and a local desktop can be achieved with keyboard commands, as well as a mouse-click or a swipe gesture.

See also:

In order to gain access to Windows 365 Switch, users need to be signed up to the Windows 11 Beta or Dev channel, but Microsoft says that the Beta channel is preferable. It is also necessary to be running Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise and to have a Windows 365 Cloud PC license.

Assuming you have the latest Dev or Beta build of Windows 11 installed, you will need to grab the Windows 365 app; it is available to download from the Microsoft Store or from windows365.microsoft.com. Microsoft says that you will then have to "wait a few hours before Switch is fully enabled on your device" and it will then be possible to use Task View to switch between desktops.

Speed and convenience are what Microsoft is pushing here, pointing out that once you have established the connection to the Cloud PC, switching to and from the Cloud PC will happen within less than a second.

Full details can be found in Microsoft's blog post.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 365 Switch to simplify moving between a cloud PC and the desktop

Google is switching to weekly Chrome updates to boost security

Microsoft releases experimental Windows 11 Build 25926

ZOTAC launches Spider-Man-themed MEK HERO G3 A7647, A7646I, and A7646 gaming PCs

AOC AGON PRO AG276QZD OLED gaming monitor has 240Hz refresh rate

How can Europe create a thriving deep tech economy?

Detection needs to improve to combat evolving malware

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

41 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

28 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

19 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

16 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

14 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

12 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.