LG launches new additions to its UltraGear gaming monitor series

Today, LG revealed three new additions to its much-celebrated LG UltraGear gaming monitor collection: the LG UltraGear GR93U-B in both 27-inch and 32-inch variants, and the 27-inch LG UltraGear GR83Q-B. Gaming enthusiasts can get their hands on these models right now here.

Here's a golden window for potential buyers: Between August 25 to August 27, 2023, LG.com is offering a generous 30 percent discount off the MSRP on selected new UltraGear Monitors (GR93U-B and GR83Q-B). Plus, you get the perk of free expedited shipping.

The LG UltraGear GR93U-B is a boon for gamers with a penchant for high-definition visual experiences. Its UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS display ensures gamers can lose themselves in rich detail, backed by a 144Hz refresh rate and a swift 1ms (GtG) response time. This makes for an exquisitely fluid gaming session, drastically minimizing latency.

On the other hand, the LG UltraGear GR83Q-B is tailored for those who don't want to compromise on the seamlessness of their gameplay. The 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Display stands out with a whopping 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time, virtually eliminating the possibility of any lag.

Color accuracy and richness haven't been overlooked. All three fresh models are designed to cover up to 95 percent (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. This, combined with VESA DisplayHDRTM 400, ensures dynamic contrast and unparalleled color vibrancy.

But what's a premium gaming monitor without cutting-edge compatibility? LG ensures that with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium certifications, gamers will have synchronized, tear-free visuals. Additionally, the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 and a 4-Pole Headphone out with DTS HP:X solidifies these monitors as top-tier choices for both casual and hardcore gamers.