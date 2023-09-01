Zepp Health launches AI-powered Amazfit Balance smartwatch

Zepp Health Corporation has just tossed a new player into the smartwatch arena: the Amazfit Balance. It runs on the new Zepp OS 3.0, which boasts a range of apps focused on wellness and productivity.

This isn't just an upgrade from the company’s previous GTR and GTS models. Nope, it is going for something a bit more holistic here, targeting your overall well-being, both mentally and physically.

First off, let's talk about this "Readiness Analysis." Every morning, you get a score on your watch that's supposed to tell you how ready you are to face the day, both mentally and physically. It's calculated using your sleep data and is developed in collaboration with Dr. Lisa Meltzer, a big name in Behavioral Sleep Medicine. It's like your own mini health report each day.

Sleep, of course, is a big focus for the Amazfit Balance. Zepp Health's Zepp Aura service provides AI-driven sleep guidance with soundscapes designed to help you doze off. These aren't just random noises; they adapt based on your biometric data. Interesting, huh? If you want to get into the nitty-gritty of sleep science, you'll have to subscribe to Zepp Aura, though.

Now, if you're the type who likes someone to guide you through your wellness journey, the watch has a Chat AI feature for fitness and sleep coaching. It's like having a wellness coach on your wrist, ready to give you tips, but keep in mind it's a trial feature that you'll eventually need to subscribe to.

The Amazfit Balance also wants to make your life easier with contactless payments. Thanks to partnerships with Mastercard and Curve, this watch supports tap-and-go payments in 31 countries. No more fishing for your wallet while you're juggling a smoothie and gym bag.

And if you're into metrics like body fat percentage, muscle mass, and even basal metabolism, this device has got you covered. It takes all these measurements from your wrist, but for an even deeper dive, you can pair it with the Amazfit Body Composition Analyzer Mat.

We dove into what the Amazfit Balance aims to do for your health and wellness. Now, let’s geek out for a moment and talk about the nuts and bolts—the specs.

The Amazfit Balance comes in two colors: Sunset Grey and Midnight. Aesthetically, it’s sleek and quite modern with dimensions of 46x46x10.6mm, and it weighs in at just 35 grams without the strap. It’s not going to feel like a brick on your wrist, that’s for sure. The body is made of aluminum alloy with a fiber-reinforced polymer bottom shell. It’s got two buttons on the side, including the crown, and is water-resistant up to 5 ATM.

Moving on to the display, this thing is packed with a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen boasting a resolution of 480x480 and a PPI of 323. That’s a screen-to-body ratio of 73.4%, folks. And yes, you can use it without fear of fingerprints ruining your view; it’s got anti-fingerprint coating on tempered glass. The company even threw in an anti-glare glass bezel.

Now, how long will this thing last on a charge? Its 475 mAh battery charges magnetically, and you’ll go from zero to full in about two hours. As for battery life, expect up to 14 days with typical usage. But if you’re a power user, you’re looking at about a week. It also has various modes to extend battery life, like Battery Saver Mode and Clock Mode, offering up to 50 days. And if you’re using GPS, the battery can last anywhere from 26 to 52 hours, depending on the mode.

Let’s talk sensors. Health-wise, it’s equipped with an upgraded BioTracker 5.0 PPG biometric sensor and a BIA Bioelectric Impedance Sensor for those fancy body composition metrics. It’s not just tracking your heart rate; it’s monitoring a whole slew of things. On the movement side, you’ve got an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an air pressure sensor, and even an ambient light and temperature sensor.

As for connectivity, it supports WLAN 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. For positioning, it uses a circularly-polarized GPS antenna and dual-band positioning supported by six satellite positioning systems.

So, in a nutshell, the Amazfit Balance is trying to be your all-in-one life, work, and wellness companion. Whether it delivers on that promise, we'll have to wait and see.

As for the price tag, the Amazfit Balance starts at $229.99 USD. You can grab one on Amazon here now. It is compatible with both Apple iPhone and Android smartphones.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.