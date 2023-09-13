Get '10 Machine Learning Blueprints You Should Know for Cybersecurity' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Machine learning in security is harder than other domains because of the changing nature and abilities of adversaries, high stakes, and a lack of ground-truth data.

This book will prepare machine learning practitioners to effectively handle tasks in the challenging yet exciting cybersecurity space. It begins by helping you understand how advanced ML algorithms work and shows you practical examples of how they can be applied to security-specific problems with Python -- by using open source datasets or instructing you to create your own.

In one exercise, you’ll also use GPT 3.5, the secret sauce behind ChatGPT, to generate an artificial dataset of fabricated news. Later, you’ll find out how to apply the expert knowledge and human-in-the-loop decision-making that is necessary in the cybersecurity space.

This book is designed to address the lack of proper resources available for individuals interested in transitioning into a data scientist role in cybersecurity. It concludes with case studies, interview questions, and blueprints for four projects that you can use to enhance your portfolio.

By the end of this book, you’ll be able to apply machine learning algorithms to detect malware, fake news, deep fakes, and more, along with implementing privacy-preserving machine learning techniques such as differentially private ML.

10 Machine Learning Blueprints You Should Know for Cybersecurity, from Packt, usually retails for $39.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on September 27, so act fast.