Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 6 'Faye' Beta now available for download

No Comments

Today marks the highly anticipated Beta release of Linux Mint Debian Edition 6. Codenamed "Faye," LMDE 6 derives its lineage from Debian 12 Bookworm. Linux enthusiasts are always eager for fresh Mint releases, and this one promises a host of new features and fixes. Keep in mind, as with most beta release, there are several known issues.

For heightened security, LMDE has opted to lock the root account by default. Those needing to access the recovery console or wish to log in as root will need to set a new password for root using the sudo passwd root command.

Virtualbox users will need to take an extra step for a seamless experience. To activate features like shared folders, drag and drop, and superior display resolution in Virtualbox, navigate to the "Devices" menu in Virtualbox and select "Insert Guest Additions CD Image". When prompted, click download and follow the subsequent directions. For those wanting a more comprehensive guide, I recommend checking out the detailed instructions on Installing the VirtualBox Guest Additions.

VLC users might face a minor hiccup when it comes to DVD playback. If VLC doesn't automatically detect your DVD player, here's a quick fix: Navigate to Media, select Open Disc, and specify '/dev/sr0' as the disc device. For those who use KDE apps like Okular, Gwenview, or KStars and face issues, running the command apt install kdelibs-bin kdelibs5-data kdelibs5-plugins should resolve most problems.

The LMDE installer comes with its unique set of challenges. If you're the type who enjoys getting granular with installations, you can launch the installer in expert mode using the sudo live-installer-expert-mode command. For those planning to install LMDE on an existing LVM partition, it's crucial to first extricate it from its respective LVM volumes and groups. Additionally, in manual partitioning mode, the installer will be quite zealous – it's designed to automount all swap partitions. These will also be conveniently added to /etc/fstab in your installed system.

A few additional tips might come in handy. During the live session, your default username will be "mint". Interestingly, there's no password – just hit Enter when prompted. For users grappling with windows that don't quite fit the screen due to resolution constraints, the ALT key offers a simple solution. By holding it down, you can drag any part of a window, making navigation a breeze. Lastly, for our community still relying on 32-bit systems, LMDE has thoughtfully included a 686 non-PAE kernel by default. If you need PAE support, just install the 686-PAE kernel and give your system a quick reboot.

Ultimately, "Faye" stands as a testament to Linux Mint's commitment to delivering a robust and user-friendly experience. While the beta version comes with its set of challenges, the fixes and workarounds are within easy reach. You can download an ISO here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 6 'Faye' Beta now available for download

WinZip 28 unveils redesigned home screen, ability to scan archives for threats

Making IT sustainability a part of the digital employee experience

90 percent of testing professionals are concerned about AI bias

AI for one and SaaS for all

Get '10 Machine Learning Blueprints You Should Know for Cybersecurity' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Western Digital launches WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 SSD for handheld PC gaming devices like Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

82 Comments

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

80 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

30 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

18 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's new backup tool to Windows 10

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.