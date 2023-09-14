Only 14 percent get back all their data after a ransomware attack

New research shows that only 14 percent of businesses get back 100 percent of their data following a ransomware attack -- even if they agree to the ransom demand.

The study sponsored by Zerto and conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group also reveals that nearly 60 percent of organizations reported an impact to regulated data, such as personally identifiable information, in successful ransomware attacks.

"Given the high frequency of ransomware attacks and the impacts of successful ones such as data and infrastructure loss, many organizations are left with damages that have an effect well beyond IT," says Christophe Bertrand, practice director at ESG. "Attackers often go beyond valuable data assets by undermining key infrastructure components and exposing significant gaps, including those in the backup infrastructure itself. IT leaders must understand that the nature of the threat goes well beyond just data and focus on protecting and further leveraging their backup and recovery infrastructure to de-risk and minimize business impact through advanced capabilities."

By using 'air-gapped' backups stored in volumes inaccessible by default and only accessible during protected backup sessions, cyber attackers are prevented from displacing or destroying backup data. However, the survey shows that just 27 percent of organizations have deployed such backups, while 18 percent are in the process of testing and deploying an air-gapped solution.

"In an environment in which business leaders identify ransomware to be one of the most serious threats to the survival of an organization, it's imperative that they can achieve the fastest time to protect, detect, and recover from ransomware. That's the direction we are driving innovation for our customers," says Caroline Seymour, VP of product marketing at Zerto. "Our real-time encryption detection and air-gapped recovery vault deliver a secure and highly advanced solution that allows IT leaders to protect against threats that go beyond just data. It gives them peace of mind so they can focus on early detection of an attack and an iron-clad recovery infrastructure to de-risk and minimise business impact through advanced capabilities."

You can get the full research from the Zerto site.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com