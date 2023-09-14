Only 14 percent get back all their data after a ransomware attack

No Comments

New research shows that only 14 percent of businesses get back 100 percent of their data following a ransomware attack -- even if they agree to the ransom demand.

The study sponsored by Zerto and conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group also reveals that nearly 60 percent of organizations reported an impact to regulated data, such as personally identifiable information, in successful ransomware attacks.

"Given the high frequency of ransomware attacks and the impacts of successful ones such as data and infrastructure loss, many organizations are left with damages that have an effect well beyond IT," says Christophe Bertrand, practice director at ESG. "Attackers often go beyond valuable data assets by undermining key infrastructure components and exposing significant gaps, including those in the backup infrastructure itself. IT leaders must understand that the nature of the threat goes well beyond just data and focus on protecting and further leveraging their backup and recovery infrastructure to de-risk and minimize business impact through advanced capabilities."

By using 'air-gapped' backups stored in volumes inaccessible by default and only accessible during protected backup sessions, cyber attackers are prevented from displacing or destroying backup data. However, the survey shows that just 27 percent of organizations have deployed such backups, while 18 percent are in the process of testing and deploying an air-gapped solution.

"In an environment in which business leaders identify ransomware to be one of the most serious threats to the survival of an organization, it's imperative that they can achieve the fastest time to protect, detect, and recover from ransomware. That's the direction we are driving innovation for our customers," says Caroline Seymour, VP of product marketing at Zerto. "Our real-time encryption detection and air-gapped recovery vault deliver a secure and highly advanced solution that allows IT leaders to protect against threats that go beyond just data. It gives them peace of mind so they can focus on early detection of an attack and an iron-clad recovery infrastructure to de-risk and minimise business impact through advanced capabilities." 

You can get the full research from the Zerto site.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Only 14 percent get back all their data after a ransomware attack

IBM helps put AI into space

You can't win: Learning to live with security pessimism

Get 'AI for Marketing and Product Innovation' (worth $17) for FREE

Nigerian princes are back -- now with the help of AI

Google updates Android Auto with support for WebEx by Cisco, Zoom, Prime Video and more

Sony BRAVIA XR A95L Google TV offers PlayStation Remote Play gaming on QD-OLED 4K HDR display

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

81 Comments

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

80 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

30 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

18 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

11 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

9 Comments

Employee microchipping could be commonplace by 2030

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.