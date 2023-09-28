Microsoft releases updated Text Extractor 2.0 as part of PowerToys v0.74.0

There is always a slight sense of disappointment when Microsoft says that the current release cycle for PowerToys is focused on stability and improvements, as it means there are not going to be any new utilities. This is where we find ourselves at the moment, but the pessimism may be misplaced as PowerToys v0.74.0 is packed with important changes and updates.

Key among them is a major update to the recently added OCR component Text Extractor. In the boost up to Text Extractor 2.0, there are important additions including a new overlay, table mode and more. But this is far from being the end of the story; PowerToys v0.74.0 includes improvements to just about every module.

See also:

Other highlights from this release include an upgrade to Windows App SDK 1.4.1 which helps to increase the stability of WinUI3 utilities. The much-loved FancyZones window layout management tool has received a number of tweaks, and there are numerous other bug fixes, improvements and tweaks across the utility collection.

The full list of changes from this update is as follows:

General

Turning animations off in Windows Settings will now also turn them off in PowerToys.

Upgraded the Windows App SDK dependency to 1.4.1. Thanks @dongle-the-gadget for the original 1.4.0 upgrade!

Show in the thumbnail label and application titles when running as administrator. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Upgraded the Win UI Community Toolkit dependency to 8.0. Thanks @niels9001!

Awake

Added down-sampled variants to the application's icon. Thanks @morriscurtis!

Color Picker

After adding a new color in the editor, the history will scroll the new color into view. Thanks @peerpalo!

Crop and Lock

Fixed a Crop and Lock crash that would occur when trying to reparent a window crashes the target application. An error message is shown instead.

FancyZones

Set the process and main thread priority to normal.

Fixed handling newly created windows on Windows 11.

Fixed scenarios where opening the FancyZones Editor would reset the layouts.

File Explorer add-ons

Optimized CPU usage for generating SVG thumbnails.

Improved handling of Gcode Thumbnails, including JPG and QOI formats. Thanks @pedrolamas!

Better handled errors when sending telemetry, which were causing reported crashes.

Fixed some thumbnails not being shown centered like before the optimization.

File Locksmith

Shows files opened by processes with PID greater than 65535. Thanks @poke30744!

Fixed a GDI object leak in the context menu which would crash Explorer.

Find My Mouse

Added new activation methods, including by hotkey. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Hosts File Editor

Ignore the default ACME sample entries in the hosts file. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Improved save error handling and added better error messages. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Corrected a check for an error when signaling the application to start as administrator.

Refactored the context menu. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fixed dialogs overlapping the title bar after the upgrade to Windows App SDK 1.4. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Keyboard Manager

Distinguish between the regular minus key and the numpad minus key.

Mouse Without Borders

Fixed a crash when trying to restart the application.

Peek

Using Peek on HTML files will show a white background by default, similar to a browser's default behavior.

Fix a white flash on Dark theme when switching file and improved the development file preview detection and adjustments.

PowerRename

Fixed a crash caused by big counter values on the new enumeration method.

PowerToys Run

It's now possible to select which shell is used by the Shell plugin.

A combobox option type was added to the plugin options.

Fixed a bug in the Calculator plugin that was causing decimal numbers to be misinterpreted on locales where the dot (.) character isn't used as a decimal or digit separator.

Improved the Program plugin stability when it fails to load a program's thumbnail at startup.

The use of Pinyin for querying some plugins can now be turned on in Settings. Thanks @ChaseKnowlden!

Refactored option types for plugin and added number, string and composite types to be used in the future. Thanks @htcfreek!

Fixed the entry for searching for Windows updates in the Settings plugin. Thanks @htcfreek!

Quick Accent

The "All languages" character set is now calculated by programmatically querying the characters for every available language. Thanks @dannysummerlin!

Added é to the Norwegian and Swedish languages. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Added a runtime cache to the "All languages" character set, to only calculate accents once per key.

Registry Preview

Fixed focusing issues at startup.

Improved the data visualization to show data in a similar way to the Windows Registry Editor. Thanks @dillydylann!

Runner

Fixed hanging when a bug report was generated from the flyout. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Settings

Improved the way the OOBE window reacts to Windows theme change.

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to change the "Switch between windows in the current zone" "Next window" shortcut for FancyZones.

Fixed a crash when entering a duplicate name for a color in the Color Picker page and improved clean up when cancelling a color edit. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Text Extractor

Text Extractor 2.0, with a new overlay, table mode and more Quality of Life improvements. Thanks @TheJoeFin!

Documentation

SECURITY.md was updated from 0.0.2 to 0.0.9. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Improved the README and main development document for clarity and completeness. Thanks @codeofdusk and @aprilbbrockhoeft!

Development

Fixed PowerToys Run DateTime plugin tests that were failing depending on locale, so that they can be run correctly on all dev machines.

Fixed PowerToys Run System plugin tests that were failing for certain network interfaces, so that they can be run correctly on all dev machines. Thanks @snickler!

Fixed a markdown bug on the GitHub /helped command.

Switched build pipelines to a new agent pool. Thanks @DHowett!

New .cs files created in Visual Studio get the header added automatically. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

To enjoy all of these latest features and improvements, you can update PowerToys via update checker in the version you have installed at the moment, or you can download PowerToys v0.74.0 from GitHub.