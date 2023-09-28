Get 'Project Management All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $24) for FREE

Perform Be Agile! Time-crunch! Right now, the business world has never moved so fast and project managers have never been so much in demand -- the Project Management Institute has estimated that industries will need at least 87 million employees with the full spectrum of PM skills by 2027.

Project Management All-in-One For Dummies is your ultimate go-to project management bible

To help you meet those needs and expectations in time, Project Management All-in-One For Dummies provides with all the hands-on information and advice you need to take your organizational, planning, and execution skills to new heights.

Packed with on-point PM wisdom, these 7 mini-books -- including the bestselling Project Management and Agile Project Management For Dummies -- help you and your team hit maximum productivity by razor-honing your skills in sizing, organizing, and scheduling projects for ultimate effectiveness.

You’ll also find everything you need to over-deliver in a good way when choosing the right tech and software, assessing risk, and dodging the pitfalls that can snarl up even the best-laid plans.

Apply formats and formulas and checklists

Manage Continuous Process Improvement

Resolve conflict in teams and hierarchies

Rescue distressed projects

Project Management All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 11, so act fast.