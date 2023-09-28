Get 'Project Management All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $24) for FREE

No Comments

Perform Be Agile! Time-crunch! Right now, the business world has never moved so fast and project managers have never been so much in demand -- the Project Management Institute has estimated that industries will need at least 87 million employees with the full spectrum of PM skills by 2027.

Project Management All-in-One For Dummies is your ultimate go-to project management bible

ALSO AVAILABLE: Get 'Mastering Linux Security and Hardening -- Third Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

To help you meet those needs and expectations in time, Project Management All-in-One For Dummies provides with all the hands-on information and advice you need to take your organizational, planning, and execution skills to new heights.

Packed with on-point PM wisdom, these 7 mini-books -- including the bestselling Project Management and Agile Project Management For Dummies -- help you and your team hit maximum productivity by razor-honing your skills in sizing, organizing, and scheduling projects for ultimate effectiveness.

You’ll also find everything you need to over-deliver in a good way when choosing the right tech and software, assessing risk, and dodging the pitfalls that can snarl up even the best-laid plans.

  • Apply formats and formulas and checklists
  • Manage Continuous Process Improvement
  • Resolve conflict in teams and hierarchies
  • Rescue distressed projects

Project Management All-in-One For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 11, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Three-quarters of organizations struggle with remote work challenges

Senior managers are more likely to click on phishing emails

Get 'Project Management All-in-One For Dummies' (worth $24) for FREE

Bezel 1.0 enables real-time mirroring of iPad and iPhone displays on the Mac

Microsoft releases updated Text Extractor 2.0 as part of PowerToys v0.74.0

Microsoft unleashes a torrent of changes and new features with Windows Terminal Preview v1.19

Raspberry Pi 5 is the 'everything computer' -- out at the end of October

Most Commented Stories

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

84 Comments

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

19 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

18 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

14 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

11 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.