Get 'From Here to Financial Happiness' (worth $18) for FREE

From Here to Financial Happiness is the day-by-day guide for anyone dreaming of a better life. Whether you’re dealing with debt, uncertain about retirement or simply want to get a grip on your finances, this book can put you on the road to happiness with a simple 11-week journey. Just 5-10 minutes a day to think about money, your habits, your goals, and your dreams.

What steps can you take today to get your finances on track? What bad habits, bad investments, and misconceptions should you let go of? This book is packed with 77 days’ worth of real, actionable guidance for getting your money right -- for good.

It’s not an investment scheme, not extreme couponing, not something else to add to your daily to-do list. Instead, it’s about changing you -- and the way you handle and think about money -- so you can start building the life of your dreams.

The next 11 weeks will be a revelation: Some days you’ll learn about finance, other days you’ll learn about yourself. Many days, you will be given a concrete list of things to do -- right at that moment -- to start steering your financial situation onto the right path.

Learn how to stack the financial odds in your favor

Amass savings for retirement, the children’s college or that next financial emergency

Change your perspective on money and its role in your life

Get your financial house in order -- and keep it that way

A better life is possible. You do have the power to change things for the better. From Here to Financial Happiness is your personal roadmap to financial freedom.

From Here to Financial Happiness, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 18, so act fast.