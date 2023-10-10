Sony unveils compact PS5 with 1TB storage and optional Ultra HD Blu-ray drive

As was widely expected, Sony has taken the wraps off a major update to its gaming console lineup, arriving in time for the holiday season.

The tech giant has announced the launch of a new PS5 model that packs the same high-end technology in a more compact design. Additionally, this new model will come with 1TB SSD for increased internal storage, and the option to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive to the digital edition.

The new PS5 has seen a considerable reduction in both volume and weight, by more than 30 percent and between 18 percent and 24 percent respectively, compared to its predecessors.

The console features four separate cover panels, with the top portion sporting a glossy finish while the bottom retains a matte look.

The compact PS5 model will hit the shelves in the U.S. this November, available at select local retailers and on direct.playstation.com. The global rollout will follow.

The new PS5 Digital Edition will retail for $449.99, with the PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive model priced at $499.99. For those opting for the Digital Edition, the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive can be purchased as a later add-on for $79.99.

Sony says the new PS5 will become the standard model once the current PS5 inventory is exhausted.

Specs for the new PS5 are as follows:

External dimensions(excluding projecting parts) Approx. 358 × 96 × 216 mm(width × height × depth) Mass Approx. 3.2 kg CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen "Zen 2" 8 Cores / 16 Threads Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine Ray Tracing Acceleration Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB 448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 1TB 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc BD/DVD drive Disc Drive portequipped with Disc Drive Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio "Tempest" 3D AudioTech Input/OutputFront of Console USB Type-C port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) USB Type-C port (Hi-Speed USB) Input/OutputBack of Console USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2 Networking Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Specifications