Sony unveils compact PS5 with 1TB storage and optional Ultra HD Blu-ray drive

No Comments

As was widely expected, Sony has taken the wraps off a major update to its gaming console lineup, arriving in time for the holiday season.

The tech giant has announced the launch of a new PS5 model that packs the same high-end technology in a more compact design. Additionally, this new model will come with 1TB SSD for increased internal storage, and the option to add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive to the digital edition.

The new PS5 has seen a considerable reduction in both volume and weight, by more than 30 percent and between 18 percent and 24 percent respectively, compared to its predecessors.

The console features four separate cover panels, with the top portion sporting a glossy finish while the bottom retains a matte look.

The compact PS5 model will hit the shelves in the U.S. this November, available at select local retailers and on direct.playstation.com. The global rollout will follow.

The new PS5 Digital Edition will retail for $449.99, with the PS5 Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive model priced at $499.99. For those opting for the Digital Edition, the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive can be purchased as a later add-on for $79.99.

Sony says the new PS5 will become the standard model once the current PS5 inventory is exhausted.

Specs for the new PS5 are as follows:

External dimensions(excluding projecting parts)Approx. 358 × 96 × 216 mm(width × height × depth)
MassApprox. 3.2 kg
CPUx86-64-AMD Ryzen "Zen 2"
8 Cores / 16 Threads
Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz
GPUAMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine
Ray Tracing Acceleration
Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)
System MemoryGDDR6 16GB
448GB/s Bandwidth
SSD1TB
5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)
PS5 Game DiscUltra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc
BD/DVD driveDisc Drive portequipped with Disc Drive
Video OutSupport of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
Audio"Tempest" 3D AudioTech
Input/OutputFront of ConsoleUSB Type-C port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)
USB Type-C port (Hi-Speed USB)
Input/OutputBack of ConsoleUSB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2
NetworkingEthernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Specifications

External dimensions(excluding projecting parts)Approx. 358 × 80 × 216 mm(width × height × depth)
MassApprox. 2.6 kg
CPUx86-64-AMD Ryzen "Zen 2"
8 Cores / 16 Threads
Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz
GPUAMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine
Ray Tracing Acceleration
Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)
System MemoryGDDR6 16GB
448GB/s Bandwidth
SSD1TB
5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw)
PS5 Game DiscUltra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc
BD/DVD driveDisc Drive port
Video OutSupport of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
Audio"Tempest" 3D AudioTech
Input/OutputFront of ConsoleUSB Type-C port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps)
USB Type-C port (Hi-Speed USB)
Input/OutputBack of ConsoleUSB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2
NetworkingEthernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft has exciting new Windows 11 wallpaper available to download now

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22635.2419 (KB5031463) and changes how future features get delivered

Sony unveils compact PS5 with 1TB storage and optional Ultra HD Blu-ray drive

CISO pay is up -- but not by as much as last year

Organizations face increased challenges securing IoT devices

CISOs turn to generative AI to cover skills gaps

Microsoft already has some major improvements planned for Windows Copilot including UI upgrade

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

19 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

13 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

13 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft ends free upgrades from Windows 7 and 8 to Windows 11

6 Comments

Knightscope K5 Robot joins NYPD: Big Brother surveillance looms over New Yorkers

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.