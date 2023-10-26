Microsoft shocks the Linux community by attending Ubuntu Summit 2023

The annual Ubuntu Summit is where people who love Linux and open-source software gather to see what’s new. This year, it’s happening in the lovely city of Riga, Latvia, from November 3-5, 2023. And guess what? Microsoft, the big name we often connect with paid software, is joining in. This new partnership hints at more teamwork between big tech companies and open-source communities.

Microsoft being part of the Ubuntu Summit 2023 shows that it's warming up to open-source software. Those attending the summit, in person or online, will get to hear from Microsoft experts. They’ll talk about cool stuff like using Linux on Windows, creating apps with .NET 8 on Ubuntu, and how Microsoft’s Azure can work smoothly with Ubuntu's snapshot service.

The lineup of talks and workshops is packed. On November 4, Craig Loewen from Microsoft will show how to get a great Linux setup right on Windows. Next up, there’s a hands-on session on making .NET 8 apps work well with Ubuntu, guided by Cristovao Corderio from Canonical and Richard Lander from Microsoft.

Later in the day, Richard Lander will give a sneak peek of .NET 8 LTS in a quick session. The next morning starts with a group discussion comparing visions of the future of AI, with speakers from Canonical, Microsoft, Nextcloud, and QuantumBlack.

The learning continues with a talk on improving security for .NET on Ubuntu containers, followed by a deep discussion on using Ubuntu’s new snapshot service with Azure. This session has speakers from both Canonical and Microsoft, showing how Azure and Ubuntu’s snapshot service can be used together effectively.

Microsoft's active role at Ubuntu Summit 2023 shows a growing friendship with the open-source world. It's great that big tech companies and open-source communities cannot just get along, but do great things together.

Image credit: Krakenimages.com/depositphotos.com