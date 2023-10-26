Canonical begins Ubuntu Linux 24.04 'Noble Numbat' development

There's something new and exciting in the Linux world. The Ubuntu 24.04 “Noble Numbat” development stage has officially opened its doors to developers everywhere, bringing along some cool features to make their lives easier.

One notable feature is the new auto-sync function. This feature is expected to handle a large number of builds and autopkgtests, especially in the early days. Though this is a huge step forward, it's likely to cause some delays initially. So, the community is called upon to lend a hand in fixing any issues that pop up.

For those curious about what's to come and when, a full release schedule has been shared on the Ubuntu forum. This schedule lays out all the major steps, changes, and important dates in a clear way, guiding developers through the Noble Numbat journey.

Before diving in, developers are advised to check their uploads in a special environment called a "noble chroot" to avoid any problems. There are handy guides available to help set up this environment, making it easy for developers to get started.

On behalf of the Ubuntu Release Team, Utkarsh Gupta has invited all tech-savvy folks to come and be a part of this exciting phase. As the Linux community gets involved in exploring Noble Numbat, the Ubuntu development process is set to become more efficient and fun, showing a promising future ahead.

