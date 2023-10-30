Phishing emails increase over 1,200 percent since ChatGPT launch

No Comments

A new survey of over 300 cybersecurity professionals from SlashNext looks at cybercriminal behavior and activity on the Dark Web particularly as it relates to leveraging Generative AI tools and chatbots and finds a startling 1,265 percent increase in malicious phishing emails since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.

It also shows a 967 percent increase in credential phishing in particular and that 68 percent of all phishing emails are text-based Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

"We cannot ignore statistics like this," says Patrick Harr, CEO, of SlashNext. "While there has been some debate about the true influence of generative AI on cybercriminal activity, we know from our research that threat actors are leveraging tools like ChatGPT to help write sophisticated, targeted BEC and other phishing messages, and an increase in the volume of these threats of over 1,000 percent corresponding with the time frame in which ChatGPT was launched is not a coincidence. Our aim is not to overstate or exaggerate the threats stemming from generative AI, but to help our customers and the cybersecurity community at large understand the true dangers and respond appropriately."

Among other findings 46 percent of cybersecurity professionals polled report receiving a BEC attack, while 77 percent have been targets of phishing attacks, and 28 percent report receiving those messages via text message. 39 percent of all mobile-based attacks were SMS phishing (Smishing).

Commenting on the findings, Mika Aalto, co-Founder and CEO at Hoxhunt, says, "AI and large language models like ChatGPT are being used to create more convincing phishing messages at scale. We are also seeing an increase in attacks initiated via fake social media accounts and MMS. AI lowers the technical barrier to create a convincing profile picture and impeccable text, not to mention code malware. The threat landscape is shifting incredibly fast now with the introduction of AI to the game. But the good news is that AI can also be used to defend against sophisticated attacks, and we've seen that good training continues to have a protective effect against AI-generated threats."

You can get the full report from the SlashNext site.

Image credit: dampoint/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Unmasking data security monsters this Halloween

Mozilla launches Firefox Nightly .deb package for Debian-based Linux distros

'Are we adversary aligned?' is the new 'Are we secure?'

Phishing emails increase over 1,200 percent since ChatGPT launch

Organizations can only stop 57 percent of cyberattacks

The biggest security challenges of hybrid work [Q&A]

Microsoft is making Skype marginally less ugly

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

15 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.