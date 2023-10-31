Apple's M3 processors power the new MacBook Pro and iMac

Apple has rolled out its new chip models: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, which power refreshed iMac and MacBook Pro computers. These chips are built using a more compact 3-nanometer process technology, potentially boosting performance and enabling new features for Mac computers. This new lineup represents a notable progression from Apple’s previous M1 and M2 chip series.

The M3 chip family comes with an upgraded GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), which Apple claims is a big step forward in graphics technology for their products. New features include Dynamic Caching and debut rendering technologies like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading for Macs. These improvements are said to make rendering speeds up to 2.5 times faster than the previous M1 chips

Additionally, the M3 series has faster CPU (Central Processing Unit) cores and a 60 percent faster Neural Engine compared to the M1 chips, alongside a new media engine that supports AV1 decode for better video streaming quality. All these enhancements are introduced in the new MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by M3 chips.

The next-gen GPU in the M3 chips introduces Dynamic Caching, a feature that efficiently manages memory usage in real time, which is claimed to be an industry first. This feature could significantly boost performance for professional applications and games. Also, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, introduced for the first time in Macs, along with the new GPU architecture, is said to allow professional applications to run up to 2.5 times faster. Ray tracing could help game developers create more realistic shadows and reflections, enhancing gaming experiences.

The new 24-inch iMac featuring the M3 chip is claimed to be up to 2 times faster than the previous generation with M1, and significantly faster than older Intel-based iMacs. The new iMac also boasts a higher resolution 4.5K Retina display and faster wireless connectivity.

“Millions of users absolutely love iMac for its stunning design and expansive 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display that’s the perfect size to spread out with all their favorite apps and get things done. And now M3 brings even more speed to everything users do, whether multitasking, creating captivating images and videos, working on a business plan, or playing their favorite games. The new iMac with M3 is incredible for anyone, especially those who haven’t yet upgraded from Intel, providing a giant leap in performance and capabilities only possible with Apple silicon,” says John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering

The new MacBook Pro models come with these M3 chips, offering varied performance levels to suit different user needs. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3, priced at $1,599, is aimed at everyday tasks and more demanding professional applications. The higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max chips in the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are designed for more intensive workflows, catering to coders, creatives, and researchers. The M3 Pro and M3 Max variants can be had in the all-new space black color option.

Ternus adds, “With the next generation of M3 chips, we’re raising the bar yet again for what a pro laptop can do. We’re excited to bring MacBook Pro and its best-in-class capabilities to the broadest set of users yet, and for those upgrading from an Intel-based MacBook Pro, it’s a game-changing experience in every way.”

Are you excited for these new Apple M3 processors? Do you plan to buy one of the new Mac computers that are powered by those chips? Please tell us in the comments below.