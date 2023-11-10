Malwarebytes for Business rebrands as 'ThreatDown'

No Comments

In a bid to distinguish between its consumer and business offerings, Malwarebytes is relaunching its endpoint security platform for business as ThreatDown.

ThreatDown comes with a new Security Advisor dashboard and is available as a number of bundles that combine protection, threat intelligence, and expertise for IT-constrained organizations, reducing complexity and offering user-friendly security solutions.

Aimed at small and medium businesses that perhaps don't have full-time IT staff, ThreatDown combines Malwarebytes' award-winning detection and remediation with quick deployment and an easy user-interface. The platform is easily scalable, with one agent and one console to protect people, devices and data in minutes.

"ThreatDown reflects what we provide our customers -- powerfully simple endpoint security that takes down threat levels, without interrupting business," says Marcin Kleczynski, founder and CEO of Malwarebytes. "ThreatDown is about reducing the attack surface area as well as avoiding headaches and bringing down costs. We know cybersecurity can be complicated. Our goal is to remove the complexity for our partners and customers so they can gain peace of mind knowing they have a trusted expert in their corner."

Prices start from $69 annually per endpoint for the Core bundle, which offers incident response, next-generation AV, device control, blocking of unwanted applications, and vulnerability Assessment. Advanced at $79 adds expanded threat protection, Elite ($99) brings in managed detection and response. The full-fat Ultimate package at $119 per endpoint has all of the Elite features plus protection against malicious websites.

You can find out more on the ThreatDown site.

Image credit: Malwarebytes

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Cloud Security Automation' (worth $39.99) for FREE

To fix BI, build it into your applications

The evolving challenge of insider threats

Why ChatGPT won't solve your real-time translation needs

Best Windows apps this week

Malwarebytes for Business rebrands as 'ThreatDown'

Microsoft celebrates two decades of delivering scheduled Windows updates on Patch Tuesday

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

33 Comments

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

17 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.