Malwarebytes for Business rebrands as 'ThreatDown'

In a bid to distinguish between its consumer and business offerings, Malwarebytes is relaunching its endpoint security platform for business as ThreatDown.

ThreatDown comes with a new Security Advisor dashboard and is available as a number of bundles that combine protection, threat intelligence, and expertise for IT-constrained organizations, reducing complexity and offering user-friendly security solutions.

Aimed at small and medium businesses that perhaps don't have full-time IT staff, ThreatDown combines Malwarebytes' award-winning detection and remediation with quick deployment and an easy user-interface. The platform is easily scalable, with one agent and one console to protect people, devices and data in minutes.

"ThreatDown reflects what we provide our customers -- powerfully simple endpoint security that takes down threat levels, without interrupting business," says Marcin Kleczynski, founder and CEO of Malwarebytes. "ThreatDown is about reducing the attack surface area as well as avoiding headaches and bringing down costs. We know cybersecurity can be complicated. Our goal is to remove the complexity for our partners and customers so they can gain peace of mind knowing they have a trusted expert in their corner."

Prices start from $69 annually per endpoint for the Core bundle, which offers incident response, next-generation AV, device control, blocking of unwanted applications, and vulnerability Assessment. Advanced at $79 adds expanded threat protection, Elite ($99) brings in managed detection and response. The full-fat Ultimate package at $119 per endpoint has all of the Elite features plus protection against malicious websites.

Image credit: Malwarebytes