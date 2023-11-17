Microsoft is giving away a custom Bluey Xbox Series X and matching controller

No Comments

To celebrate the launch of a new Bluey video game, Microsoft has unveiled a custom-themed Xbox Series X console which perfectly captures the energetic spirit and characters from the beloved children's show. Complementing the console is a specially designed controller (also featuring Bluey’s sister, Bingo), adding to the charm and appeal.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy this custom console as it's not for sale. Microsoft will instead be giving it away! To make the prize even more appealing, only one edition of this console is being offered for free. Yes, folks, there will be just one winner.

Thankfully, entering the giveaway is extremely easy -- just retweet a specific post on X. This one here. Actually, you must quote tweet it, as you're required to include the hashtag #BlueyXboxSweepstakes.

Before you enter, be sure to read the full rules here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Blender 4.0 comes with revamped BSDF tool and a wealth of new features

OpenAI's big announcement: Why enterprises should pay attention

Microsoft is giving away a custom Bluey Xbox Series X and matching controller

Get 'Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Excel 365' (worth $18) for FREE

Best Windows apps this week

Addressing the risks of using bulk remediation with Google Drive [Q&A]

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

28 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.