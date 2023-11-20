Enterprises lack in-house skills for generative AI adoption

No Comments

Only 38 percent of executives say their organization has the in-house expertise to adopt generative AI for innovation, according to a new study from the IBM Institute for Business Value.

Generative AI promises to upgrade ecosystem innovation by transforming the entire workflow. A large majority of executives say generative AI will greatly improve ideation (80 percent), discovery (82 percent), collaboration with partners for innovation (77 percent), and innovation execution (74 percent).

However, fewer than half of executives say their organization has identified specific innovation use cases for generative AI (45 percent) and is ready to adopt generative AI for innovation responsibly (48 percent). Only 39 percent are currently using or implementing generative AI for innovation and research.

The report also finds that 92 percent of executives looking to apply generative AI to innovation say they plan to augment employees with generative AI rather than replace them.

Partnerships have a role to play too as the report's authors note, "Leaders should use the generative AI moment as an opportunity to reassess their existing partnerships and align their ecosystem around common standards and shared values. Understanding the strategic value of the organization's proprietary data, as well as where it resides -- in which applications, with known ownership -- should be part of this process. Defining the competitive advantage it can deliver -- and how it will capture value from the partnership in question -- will help leaders decide when and where to share intel with ecosystem partners to fuel innovation."

The full CEO's Guide to Generative AI: Open innovation and ecosystems report is available from the IBM site and you can read more about the value of partnerships in speeding up AI adoption on the IBM blog.

Image credit: denisismagilov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Software engineers feel unable to speak up about wrongdoing at work

Enterprises lack in-house skills for generative AI adoption

Why secrets management is key to securing your systems [Q&A]

People, process, technology: How to shift security testing left successfully

Windows 11 is finally making it easier to refresh the Wi-Fi network list

Microsoft gives Windows 10 admins an update option from Windows 11

4 best practices in cloud security to strengthen national defense in the automation age

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

10 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.