Software engineers feel unable to speak up about wrongdoing at work

No Comments

A new report from software auditing company Engprax finds 53 percent of software engineers have identified suspected wrongdoing at work but many are reluctant to report it due to fear of retaliation from management.

Of those who have spoken up, 75 percent report facing retaliation the last time they reported wrongdoing to their employers.

Alongside the risk of retaliation for speaking up, one in six software engineers feel unable to express ideas or concerns, speak up with questions, or admit to mistakes without fear of negative consequences. Nearly one in four say they were unable to take calculated risks without fear of negative consequences.

Prior research identified in the investigation has also shown that 'those with the lowest programming skill' are most likely to be most over-optimistic at evaluating software delivery performance in large projects. With 44 percent of those who didn't report wrongdoing attributing fear of retaliation from colleagues as a reason, the study highlights the need to ensure subjective employee feedback mechanisms are not used as a tool for retaliation.

Dr Junade Ali, the principal investigator of the study, says, "Recent developments demonstrate the fundamental importance of software engineers being free to raise the alarm when they become aware of potential wrongdoing; unfortunately our research has highlighted that software engineers are not sufficiently protected when they need to do so. From software engineers facing mass retaliation for speaking up and banned gagging clauses still being used, to 'industry-standard' software development metrics not considering the public's risk appetite; this investigation has highlighted systematic and profound issues with society-wide impact, given how integral computers are to all our lives. Our investigation has shown a tendency for problems to be swept below the rug until they reach boiling point rather than addressed, this is neither compassionate nor honest for those involved."

You can read more on the Engprax blog.

Photo credit: Mert Toker / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Software engineers feel unable to speak up about wrongdoing at work

Enterprises lack in-house skills for generative AI adoption

Why secrets management is key to securing your systems [Q&A]

People, process, technology: How to shift security testing left successfully

Windows 11 is finally making it easier to refresh the Wi-Fi network list

Microsoft gives Windows 10 admins an update option from Windows 11

4 best practices in cloud security to strengthen national defense in the automation age

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

10 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.