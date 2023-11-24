Microsoft warns that a key accessibility feature is broken in Windows 11 23H2

No Comments
Windows 11 tiles

Microsoft has acknowledged an issue with Windows 11 23H2 which causes the Narrator accessibility tool to fail.

The company warns that people using either physical media or ISO images to install Windows 11 2023 Update may find that Microsoft Narrator does not start. There is currently no fix for the problem.

See also:

While anyone who is reliant on Narrator will be badly affected by the issue, the good news is that the problem only affects ISO and physical media-based installations. Microsoft points out that the bug "does not occur when Windows 11, version 23H2 is installed using Windows Update on a device which is already running Windows 10 or Windows 11".

The company also says that Narrator should function as normal once installation is complete.

In a post on the Windows Health page, Microsoft says:

When using physical media or disc images (ISO) to install Windows 11, version 23H2 (also referred to as the Windows 11 2023 Update) on a device, Microsoft Narrator may not start.

Narrator is commonly initialized using keyboard commands, such as Ctrl + Windows key + Enter. Although Narrator is present in Windows when the installation process begins, it might open in an unresponsive state when initialized using any method.

The company concludes by saying: "We are working on a resolution and updated media which can be used to install Windows 11, version 23H2 without this issue. We will provide an update in an upcoming release".

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Undertaking a data diet this Black Friday

Open source skills could help drive UK economic growth

Best Windows apps this week

Why building management system cybersecurity is critical [Q&A]

Microsoft warns that a key accessibility feature is broken in Windows 11 23H2

v-color announces overclocking DDR5 R-DIMMs for AMD TRX50 motherboards

Will Quantum Computing change the way we use encryption?

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Firefox 119 starts to roll out improved Firefox View feature, ramps up privacy and security

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.