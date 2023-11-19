Windows 11 is finally making it easier to refresh the Wi-Fi network list

No Comments
Purple cartoony wifi logo

After what feels likes years of user complaints, Microsoft is at long last introducing a way to quickly refresh the list of available wireless networks in Windows 11.

Added in the recently released build 25997 of Windows 11 but -- for reasons we'll go into shortly -- not mentioned by Microsoft in the changelog, there is finally a "Refresh network list" button in the Wi-Fi popup menu.

See also:

Currently only visible to Windows Insiders signed up to the Canary Channel, the new refresh button will make it much quicker and easier to force Windows 11 to recheck for available networks and show you an updated list. It will eventually roll out to all users, not just Insiders.

The not-entirely functioning feature was spotted by X users PhantomOfEarth who shared their finding in a post which garnered a response from Microsoft's Brnadon LeBlanc:

As LeBlanc points out, and as Insiders may have noticed for themselves, although there is now a new "Refresh network list" button, it is not yet fully operational -- hence Microsoft not announcing it. But with the promise that it will appear in a future flight, there should not be long to wait to hear something more official.

Image credit: flaticondesign / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 11 is finally making it easier to refresh the Wi-Fi network list

Microsoft gives Windows 10 admins an update option from Windows 11

4 best practices in cloud security to strengthen national defense in the automation age

The role experience plays in risk mitigation

Microsoft finally makes Windows 11 23H2 available via the Media Creation Tool

ChatGPT can make fully playable 'choose your own adventure' games

Blender 4.0 comes with revamped BSDF tool and a wealth of new features

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

28 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

10 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.