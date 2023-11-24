Play Windows PC games on your Android phone for free using Winlator 3

No Comments

It's easy enough to get Android games running on your PC. You can use third-party emulators like Bluestacks or NoxPlayer, or you can make use of the built-in Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11.

If you want to do the reverse and play Windows games on your Android device, that's a little harder, but it can be done. For this you'll need Winlator. We’ve covered this Android app before, but it’s just been updated to improve compatibility and performance, and fix a number of problems.

Winlator is an Android app that lets you to run Windows (x86_64) games with Wine and Box86/Box64.

This is what's new in Winlator 3.0:

  • Improved Audio Plugin
  • Added PulseAudio
  • Added the option to choose the Box86/Box64 version
  • Added the option to choose the Turnip version
  • Added Custom resolution option
  • Improved Input Controls
  • Improved Lock Cursor option
  • Added Task Manager to main menu
  • Updated OBB Image to version 3
  • Other bug fixes and improvements

To use Winlator, follow these steps:

  1. Download and install the Winlator_3.0.apk from GitHub Releases
  2. Download the OBB file (main.3.com.winlator.obb) and put it into the directory /storage/emulated/0/Android/obb/com.winlator (create it if it doesn't exist)
  3. Launch the app and wait for the installation process to finish

The app itself is easy to set up although you will need to own the games you want to play as it doesn't come with any included. The app defaults to the Downloads folder, so just drop the games you want to play into there.

Winlator works well, although as you might expect, some games fail to run and others require tweaks to the resolution. There are plenty of settings you can play around with though to hopefully get problematic games running.

Games that are known to run well include Fallout 3, Deus Ex Human Revolution, Mass Effect 2, and Oblivion. You can watch Call of Juarez Gunslinger, running on Winlator in the video below.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Play Windows PC games on your Android phone for free using Winlator 3

Undertaking a data diet this Black Friday

Open source skills could help drive UK economic growth

Best Windows apps this week

Why building management system cybersecurity is critical [Q&A]

Microsoft warns that a key accessibility feature is broken in Windows 11 23H2

v-color announces overclocking DDR5 R-DIMMs for AMD TRX50 motherboards

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

9 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Firefox 119 starts to roll out improved Firefox View feature, ramps up privacy and security

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.