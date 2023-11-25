TUXEDO goes all-AMD with Sirius 16 Linux gaming laptop

TUXEDO Computers is sure to excite many with its latest offering -- the Sirius 16. Named after the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius, this gaming laptop is powered by the efficient AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and the potent AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU. Notably, the Sirius 16 is TUXEDO's first all-AMD (both CPU and GPU) Linux gaming notebook.

As with all TUXEDO notebooks, the Sirius 16 comes with comprehensive Linux support. This includes pre-installed drivers, in-house developed software packages, cloud services, and TUXEDO OS (with options for other Ubuntu variants). Windows 11 is an available option too.

The Sirius 16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS. Its 4nm manufacturing process enables remarkable energy efficiency. This efficiency translates into a performance that rivals the 14-core Intel Core i7-13700H. The new Zen 4 CPU outperforms its predecessors, the Ryzen 7 7735HS and Ryzen 7 6800H, by about 13 percent in single-core and 17 percent in multicore performance. Additionally, its low power draw ensures longer battery life.

Under CPU-only load, the Sirius 16 pushes the Ryzen 7 7840HS up to 80 watts TDP, balancing it to 54 watts under simultaneous GPU load for optimal performance and cooling. For its graphic prowess, the Sirius 16 incorporates AMD's second-fastest mobile GPU, the Radeon RX 7600M XT. This GPU, based on the RDNA 3 architecture, features 32 computing units and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, offering performance comparable to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060.

The Sirius 16 is as stylish as it is powerful. Its 16.1-inch frame is encased in an all-aluminum chassis, presenting a sleek gunmetal grey finish. The design caters to gamers who prefer a more understated aesthetic without sacrificing the gaming vibe, courtesy of its angular look and RGB lighting. The 16.1-inch WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB coverage offers an immersive gaming and multimedia experience, striking a balance between sharp visuals and smooth performance.

TUXEDO Sirius 16 takes a leap forward with up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and offers expansive storage options with two M.2 slots. Its connectivity suite includes USB 4.0, HDMI 2.1, and RJ45 LAN ports, ensuring comprehensive peripheral support.

Starting today, the TUXEDO Sirius 16 can be pre-ordered here for approximately 1430 EUR, with the first deliveries slated for mid-December 2023. This package includes the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, Radeon RX 7600M XT, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 500GB SSD.