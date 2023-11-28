Generative AI sparks excitement and uncertainty

No Comments

A new survey from Betterworks shows that the arrival of generative AI has generated excitement, experimentation, innovation, fear, and uncertainty among employees and organizations.

The research, conducted by Propeller Insights, shows over half of employees are using GenAI at work for complex activities and believe it has the potential to reduce bias across a range of processes, despite the fact that only 41 percent of organizations are actively evaluating it or have made GenAI a priority.

"We wanted to understand how C-suites across the country are thinking about and responding to GenAI," says Doug Dennerline, CEO of Betterworks. "Are businesses embracing the opportunity and actively exploring ways to become more efficient and data-driven? And how do their workforces feel -- what excites them, what concerns them, and have they already started using it to do their work? At Betterworks, we believe that GenAI will make people and organizations far more productive and innovative, as well as simplify and enhance performance management."

Top uses for AI include strategic work, idea generation/brainstorming, simple writing tasks, and technical work. Nearly half of the 1,000 employees surveyed say AI can make their jobs easier and more efficient, while almost a quarter expect negative impacts, suggesting better communication about the impact of AI is essential.

While 61 percent of employees believe GenAI will promote a more fair and inclusive workplace -- by reducing bias in HR processes such as performance reviews, recruitment, training and development, feedback, and career conversations -- 57 percent are concerned that GenAI could unintentionally introduce and perpetuate bias due to factors such as historically biased data and difficulty understanding the complexity of AI decisions.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents think that GenAI can lead to more effective and unbiased performance evaluations by removing age bias, gender bias, and prejudice. Many also believe that AI can help create a more diverse workforce by identifying high-potential employees from under-represented groups. 75 percent also believe that a combination of AI and human intelligence is necessary toremoving bias while incorporating human judgment in performance reviews

The full report is available from the Betterworks site.

Image credit: josemagon/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The bridge to the future

We tried Brave's AI chatbot Leo: It talks a lot about privacy, but is it truly private?

IT leaders worry about security despite being prepared

Almost half of developers think ML projects take up too much time

Generative AI sparks excitement and uncertainty

AWS launches its own thin client for enterprises

Nitrux 3.2.0 Linux distro released with enhanced security and new features

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

36 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

7 Comments

Microsoft is killing off three Windows services because of security concerns

6 Comments

How to download the Windows 11 23H2 ISO

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.