How the internet is keeping over 50s alive

No Comments

We hear a lot about the negative aspects of the internet, but a new report from Atlas VPN shows that internet users aged 50 and older have a 33 percent lower risk of death than non-users.

Older adults who use the internet have a 19 percent lower risk of a stroke than those who do not, while internet use among individuals aged 50 and above is also associated with a 17 percent lower risk of diabetes.

Internet users in the US have a 42 percent lower risk of death than non-users and Europeans who use the internet have a 40 percent lower risk of mortality. This is because utilizing web resources on maintaining diet, activity, and routine health screenings allows users to better monitor and safeguard their health.

Vilius Kardelis of Atlas VPN says, "Increasing internet access for older adults appears as a promising approach to reduce risks of cardiovascular diseases and premature mortality mediated by relieving depressive symptoms. But societies must ensure underprivileged older citizens share the connectivity perks while remaining aware of risks such as internet addiction."

The degree of risk reduction does vary between regions. Older adults who use the internet in China are 30 percent less likely to get diabetes or have a stroke than non-users. In addition, they have a 44 percent lower risk of mortality. Meanwhile Mexicans aged 50 and above who use the internet have only an eight percent lower risk of diabetes, one percent lower odds of stroke, and a nine percent lower risk of death.

If the web has helped you to survive this far you can read more on the Atlas VPN blog.

Photo Credit: Jim David/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How the internet is keeping over 50s alive

Microsoft improves sharing, inking and Task Manager in Windows 11 with KB5032292 update

New tiny11 build shrinks Windows 11 23H2 smaller than ever and gives you Copilot... if you want it

The challenges of securing the healthcare sector [Q&A]

The New York Jets suck at football, so 84 people will win 98-inch TCL TVs

Download Microsoft's new Windows XP Bliss wallpapers for mobile, desktop, or Teams

Microsoft goes back to Windows XP for this holiday season's ugly sweater -- here's how you can get one

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

36 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

7 Comments

Microsoft is killing off three Windows services because of security concerns

6 Comments

How to download the Windows 11 23H2 ISO

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.